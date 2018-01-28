Patti LuPone brings down the house with Evita performance at Grammy Awards

The Grammys got its own dose of musical theater tonight!

Tony Award-winners and Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Ben Platt took to the Madison Square Garden stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards Sunday evening to perform a tribute to composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Platt, 24, took up the Bernstein portion of the tribute, singing “Somewhere” from West Side Story before LuPone, 68, brought down the house reprising her iconic Tony-winning role of Evita, singing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” a number she previously performed on the 1981 Grammys.

The performance was the latest in Broadway moments at the Grammy Awards after Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hamilton cast delivered a special live performance of that musical’s opening number from the stage of the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

Though there is a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album (which Dear Evan Hansen‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul won earlier in the evening), Broadway doesn’t often get love on a show dedicated to more radio-friendly genres. Platt and LuPone are two of Broadway’s biggest stars — LuPone, legendary for many roles, most recently appeared last season in War Paint, while Platt cemented his place in Broadway history originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.