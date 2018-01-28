Blade Runner 2049, Handmaid's Tale among winners at Art Directors Guild Awards

The Art Directors Guild honored its selections for excellence in film and television production design Saturday, and Blade Runner 2049 and The Handmaid’s Tale were among the winners of the evening.

The Blade Runner sequel took home the prize for best fantasy film for production design in a feature film, while The Handmaid’s Tale continued its spate of awards success with an award for excellence in production design for a one-hour contemporary single-camera series.

Oscar frontrunner The Shape of Water also took home a prize for best production design in a period film, while the Wolverine flick Logan took home top honors for contemporary feature film production design. Pixar’s Coco became the first film to win in the new category for excellence in production design in animation.

On the television front, Game of Thrones was honored for its design in the period/fantasy category, while Black Mirror won for production design excellence on a limited series and GLOW was honored as the best of a half-hour single-camera series. Will & Grace was the only comedy to receive recognition, taking home top prize for a multi-camera series.

Lastly, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s sketch show Portlandia was honored for excellence in production design on a variety or competition series.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy received a special award known as the Cinematic Imagery Award for her diverse body of work, including E.T., the Indiana Jones franchise, and numerous Star Wars projects. The William Cameron Menzies award, named after the first individual to hold the title of production designer on a film for his work on Gone with the Wind, went to Disney animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker (Moana, Aladdin).

The black-tie ceremony took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.