When are the Grammys? Plus everything you need to know about music's big night

Many awards ceremonies are celebrating big milestones this year — the Golden Globes turned 75 and the Oscars are about to celebrate their 90th anniversary. Music’s biggest night is no exception: On Sunday, the Grammy Awards will celebrate 60 years of honoring the talented artists of the music industry.

This year, the Recording Academy’s annual celebration returns to New York City and the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden. Announced performers includeU2, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Pink, while The Late Late Show‘s James Corden returns for his second year as host. In advance of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, here is a guide to your most burning questions, including when they are and who holds the most awards in history.

When are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards are Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The ceremony will be broadcast live coast-to-coast on CBS. The main ceremony is often dominated by musical performances with less emphasis on the awards themselves. To make up for this, a Premiere ceremony, hosted by musician Paul Shaffer, will stream live on Grammys.com from 3-6 p.m. ET. This special ceremony will feature additional musical performances, as well as showcase the first 70 awards of the night.

Who has won the most Grammys?

This year’s show boasts many nominees with multiple nominations. JAY-Z leads the pack with a total of eight, and he is closely followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. But who has taken home the most Grammys ever? Surprisingly, it’s not someone in a pop, hip-hop, or country field, but instead a classical artist, Hungarian-British composer Georg Solti. Solti holds 31 Grammys and also holds the record for the most wins in the classical field.

Just behind Solti is producer, artist, and arranger Quincy Jones and country artist Alison Krauss, who have each scored 27 Grammy wins. Krauss is also the female artist with the most Grammys. However, thanks to this year’s nominations — Krauss is up for two trophies — could put the singer-songwriter in second place.

How many Grammys does Beyoncé have?

So far, Beyoncé has won 20 Grammys in her illustrious career. Queen Bey did not release an album within the eligibility period for this year’s awards, but she is featured on husband JAY-Z’s track “Family Feud,” which is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance. One year after her Lemonade album was passed over for the top honor of Album of the Year in favor of Adele’s 25, Beyoncé might find slight restitution if husband JAY-Z takes home the honor for his album 4:44, which touches on their relationship.

How many Grammys does Taylor Swift have?

Though she’s only been on the scene for a little over a decade since her 2006 self-titled debut album, Swift has already racked up 10 Grammys. Because the cut-off date for Grammy nominations eligibility was Sept. 30, 2017, Swift’s November release, Reputation, wasn’t in the running for awards consideration. The pop star still secured two nominations this year, for Best Song Written For Visual Media for her and Zayn Malik’s Fifty Shades Darker duet, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” and Best Country Song for Little Big Town’s Swift-penned tune “Better Man.”

How many Grammys does Drake have?

Despite being one of the most popular artists on the charts and holding 35 nominations, Drake only has three Grammy Awards to his name. Two of those awards came in 2017 for “Hotline Bling,” but Drake seemed to bristle at the notion of the awards themselves, declining to attend the ceremony and speaking on his OVO Sound radio show about the song being shoe-horned into a rap category despite not being a rap song. His indifference to the Grammys seems to have continued this year: He reportedly did not submit his 2017 project More Life for awards consideration.