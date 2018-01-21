Sterling K. Brown makes history with SAG Awards win

Sterling K. Brown has made history yet again!

The This Is Us star won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Sunday night, becoming the first black actor to win in the category.

“What a bless it is to do what you love for a living,” said Brown when he took the stage to accept the award. “What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done. This room is a source of endless inspiration for me. I love all of you. People call us weird and strange; the truth of the matter is everybody’s weird and strange, and we just embrace ourselves for who we are. I love actors so much, I decided to marry one. Ryan Michelle Bathe, you’re the best scene partner a brother has ever had. To my glorious cast of This Is Us, you feed me day in day out. You raise the bar. To my white family, which thankfully is nothing like the family from Get Out, I love you. To my TV wife Susan Kelechi Watson, let’s keep on repping for the people. To the two young actors that play Randall, to Lonnie (Chavis) and Niles (Fitch), thank you for making the work so easy and so seamless.”

He went on to tell his fellow actors to seek love, not fame or money. “Fame won’t sustain you, money won’t sustain you. The love — keep that love alive; it will keep you going.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Brown’s turn as Randall Pierce on the heartfelt NBC drama has helped break barriers. Just two weeks ago, Brown became the first black actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama. Furthermore, in the fall, Brown was the first black actor to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series since 1998. In other words, history definitely has its eyes on the American Crime Story alum.

Brown’s current awards streak isn’t surprising — he has been a highlight of This Is Us since it premiered in 2016 and a constant source of tear-jerking and heartwarming moments. In the first season, Randall reconnected with his biological father and struggled with anxiety, and in the current season, he and his wife (Susan Kelechi Watson) became foster parents.

“What I love about the show, in this particular regard, is that we’re able to take the mundane, the routine, the ordinary, and are able to create something that is epic, and larger than just life itself,” Brown previously told EW.

The actor beat out Jason Bateman (Ozark), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), David Harbour (Stranger Things), and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.