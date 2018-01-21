Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday to kick-off SAG Awards weekend, and as they arrived at the Entertainment Weekly-hosted fête, they shared some of their favorite performances of the year.

“That’s so hard to pick,” Sophia Bush said. “I always feel like that’s asking a parent to pick their favorite child.”

For The Real’s Tamera Mowry-Housley, the answer was clear: “I’m so embarrassed because the only film that I’ve seen so far is Beauty and The Beast,” she said, “because I have two children: One’s 5 and the other is 2 and a full-time job.”

Matt Walsh singled out Laurie Metcalf’s performance in Lady Bird. “I thought she was just balls-to-the-wall amazing,” the Veep actor said.

Some actors praised their red carpet companions while choosing their favorite performances, like Dear White People actor Marque Richardson, who said Tiffany Boone’s performance in The Chi was his favorite of the year.

The Good Place costars D’Arcy Carden and Jameela Jamil, meanwhile, gushed over Timothée Chalamet’s breakthrough performance in Call Me By Your Name. “I can’t stop thinking about that boy,” Carden said.

“He’s a king amongst men,” Jamil added. “He’s amazing and he’s so nice.”

Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan and the casts of I, Tonya and This Is Us were some of the other performers praised by their peers. Watch the video above for more.