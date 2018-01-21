Bill Paxton, Sam Shepard, and John Hurt were among the list of stars honored during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards “In Memoriam” montage Saturday night.

Felicity Huffman introduced the segment, saying, “Though no longer with us, their work will continue to captivate audiences around the world.”

The video paid tribute to the actors we lost in 2017 and this first month of 2018, including Don Rickles (Toy Story), David Cassidy (The Partridge Family), Rose Marie (The Dick Van Dyke Show), and Adam West (Batman).

See the full list of actors honored below:

Richard Anderson

Shelley Berman

John Bernecker

Joseph Bologna

Powers Boothe

Glen Campbell

Bernie Casey

David Cassidy

Miriam Colon

Paula Dell

Nelsan Ellis

Miguel Ferrer

June Foray

Dick Gregory

Glenne Headly

John Heard

John Hillerman

Mike Hodge

John Hurt

Loren Janes

Rose Marie

Martin Landau

Jerry Lewis

Dina Merrill

Jeanne Moreau

Erin Moran

Jim Nabors

Bill Paxton

Della Reese

Don Rickles

Sam Shepard

Harry Dean Stanton

Jay Thomas

Jerry Van Dyke

Elena Verdugo

Adam West

Ann Wedgeworth

Robert Guillaume

Bernie Casey

Roger Moore

Charlie Murphy