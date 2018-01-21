Bill Paxton, Sam Shepard, and John Hurt were among the list of stars honored during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards “In Memoriam” montage Saturday night.
Felicity Huffman introduced the segment, saying, “Though no longer with us, their work will continue to captivate audiences around the world.”
The video paid tribute to the actors we lost in 2017 and this first month of 2018, including Don Rickles (Toy Story), David Cassidy (The Partridge Family), Rose Marie (The Dick Van Dyke Show), and Adam West (Batman).
See the full list of actors honored below:
Richard Anderson
Shelley Berman
John Bernecker
Joseph Bologna
Powers Boothe
Glen Campbell
Bernie Casey
David Cassidy
Miriam Colon
Paula Dell
Nelsan Ellis
Miguel Ferrer
June Foray
Dick Gregory
Glenne Headly
John Heard
John Hillerman
Mike Hodge
John Hurt
Loren Janes
Rose Marie
Martin Landau
Jerry Lewis
Dina Merrill
Jeanne Moreau
Erin Moran
Jim Nabors
Bill Paxton
Della Reese
Don Rickles
Sam Shepard
Harry Dean Stanton
Jay Thomas
Jerry Van Dyke
Elena Verdugo
Adam West
Ann Wedgeworth
Robert Guillaume
Bernie Casey
Roger Moore
Charlie Murphy
Comments