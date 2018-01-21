The Shape of Water, The Handmaid's Tale win big at PGA Awards

Just before the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Producers Guild takes its turn handing out honors. And The Shape of Water and The Handmaid’s Tale were among the projects to take home the top prizes Saturday night in Beverly Hills.

Shape of Water filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was unable to attend the ceremony — he attended to his ailing father in Mexico instead — but his co-producer J. Miles Dale picked up the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures award. Jordan Peele, however, was on hand to receive the Stanley Kramer Award — which honors a film “whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues” — for Get Out.

Ryan Murphy picked up the Norman Lear Achievement Award, while Ava DuVernay received the Visionary Award and Charles Roven took home the David O. Selznick Award.

See the full list of winners below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

WINNER: The Shape Of Water

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

The Big Sick

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

Call Me By Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

Dunkirk

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Get Out

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

Lady Bird

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill

Molly’s Game

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson

The Post

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Wonder Woman

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

WINNER: Coco

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

The Boss Baby

Producer: Ramsey Naito

Despicable Me 3

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Ferdinand

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

WINNER: Jane

Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James Smith

Chasing Coral

Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

City of Ghosts

Producer: Matthew Heineman

Cries from Syria

Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler

Earth: One Amazing Day

Producer: Stephen McDonogh

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

Producers: Matthew Torne, Mark Rinehart, Joe Piscatella

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1)

Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, Leila Gerstein

Big Little Lies (Season 1)

Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean-Marc Vallée, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, Barbara A. Hall

The Crown (Season 2)

Producers: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Lisa McAtackney, Greg Spence

Stranger Things (Season 2)

Producers: Iain Paterson, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, The Duffer Brothers, Rand Geiger, Justin Doble

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)

Producers: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)

Producers: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, Justin Hurwitz, Jon Hayman, Laura Streicher, Mychelle Deschamps

Master of None (Season 2)

Producers: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Michael Schur, David Miner, Dave Becky, Igor Srubshchik, Andrew Blitz, Eric Wareheim

Silicon Valley (Season 4)

Producers: Mike Judge, Alec Berg, Jim Kleverweis, Jamie Babbit, Clay Tarver, Dan O’Keefe, Chris Provenzano, Graham Wagner, Carrie Kemper, Aaron Zelman, Adam Countee

Veep (Season 6)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Georgia Pritchett, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Steve Hely, Ted Cohen, David Hyman, Rachel Axler, Billy Kimball, Dale Stern, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and limited series.

WINNER: Black Mirror (Season 4)

Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

Fargo (Season 3)

Producers: Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, John Cameron, Steve Blackman, Bob DeLaurentis, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, Monica Beletsky, Kim Todd, Leslie Cowan, Regis Kimble, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev

FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, Chip Vucelich, John J. Gray, Jaffe Cohen, Renee Tab, Michael Zam, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Producers: Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, Sue Vertue, Beryl Vertue, Rebecca Eaton

The Wizard of Lies

Producers: Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana, Jason Sosnoff, Joseph E. Iberti

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, Rachelle Mendez

30 for 30 (Season 8)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Andy Billman, Deirdre Fenton

60 Minutes (Season 50)

Producer: Jeff Fager

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

Spielberg

Producers: Susan Lacy, Jessica Levin, Emma Pildez

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)

Producers: Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Pat King, Allana Harkin

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)

Producers: Jimmy Kimmel, Jill Leiderman, Jason Schrift, Doug DeLuca, Erin Irwin, David Craig, Gary Greenberg, Jennifer Sharron, Tony Romero, Ken Crosby, Josh Weintraub, Seth Weidner, Molly McNearney

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)

Producers: Stephen T. Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Aaron Cohen, Paul Dinello, Emily Gertler, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett

Saturday Night Live (Season 43)

Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Ken Aymong

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

WINNER: The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

The Amazing Race (Season 29)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)

Producers: Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson, Kristen Stabile, David Markus, Royce Toni, Stephen Saylor, J.D. Pruess, Jeffrey J. Hyman, D. Max Poris, Briana Vowels, Jonathan Provost

Lip Sync Battle (Season 3)

Producers: Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, James McKinlay, Leah Culton Gonzalez, Pete DiObilda, LL Cool J, Genna Gintzig, Lindsay John, Jacob Burke, Diane Perrotta

Top Chef (Season 14)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Gaylen Gawlowski, Erica Ross, Blake Davis, Scott Patch, Patrick Schmedeman, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Daniel Calin, Zoe Jackson

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)

Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)

Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)

Viceland at the Women’s March (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

WINNER: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)

VICE World of Sports (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNER: Sesame Street (Season 47)

Doc McStuffins (Season 4)

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017

School of Rock (Season 3)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)