Frances McDormand wins 'doorstop' at SAG Awards

More justice for Mildred Hayes: Frances McDormand’s powerful turn as a grieving, outraged mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has won the actress her second SAG Award for best female actor in a leading role.

“Golly gee whiz. I have a couple things to say,” McDormand humbly began her speech at the 24th annual ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles, a speech that wasn’t censored in the least (unlike at the Golden Globes two weeks ago).

She went on to thank her “representation” and those “serving the word,” especially Three Billboards screenwriter Martin McDonagh, whom she said “did not sketch a blueprint, he didn’t string together a few words; he wrote meticulously crafted tsunami, and then he allowed his troop of actors to surf it into the shore.”

“I also want to say, this is really great and I thank you… but there’s a lot of young ones comin’ up and they need doorstops too. Let’s think about that,” she concluded.

McDormand, who previously won the award for her performance in Fargo more than 20 years ago, more recently emerged victorious with a SAG trophy on the limited-series side, for the 2014 HBO production Olive Kitteridge. So far this year, she has essentially swept the awards circuit, winning best actress trophies at both the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards; with SAG now also under her belt, McDormand has clearly emerged as the Oscar frontrunner.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has played as a timely if controversial film, touching on topics of racism, sexual violence, and police brutality. After winning the Golden Globe for best motion picture drama, Martin McDonagh’s movie appeared to be positioned as a serious Oscar contender for best picture. The film is also nominated for the SAG Award for best ensemble.

McDormand bested a trio of serious Oscar contenders in Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), as well as two-time SAG Award winner Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul).

