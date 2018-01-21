Claire Foy wins best actress in a drama at SAG Awards

Claire Foy has once again been crowned a SAG Award winner.

For the second year in a row, The Crown star has won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Foy wasn’t in attendance at Sunday’s ceremony, so presenters Kelly Marie Tran and Dakota Fanning accepted the award on her behalf.

The actress’ run as Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series has now landed her two SAG awards and a Golden Globe. With The Crown jumping ahead for season 3 and recasting the central roles, Foy has officially wrapped her star-making turn.

“I don’t have to give her fireworks to make her feel like she’s the epicenter of everything,” creator Peter Morgan previously told EW of Foy. “With Claire, you could push her in any direction. Her comic timing is good, her sense of tragedy is good…. No matter what we gave her to do, she would be able to do it, so that gave me enormous freedom as a writer.”

Foy’s victory came over Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Laura Linney (Ozark), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Robin Wright (House of Cards).