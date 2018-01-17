Trump reveals Fake News Awards winners, website promptly crashes

Donald Trump has revealed his frequently touted Fake News Awards winners on Wednesday night — and the GOP’s website with the list promptly crashed.

But no worries, we got the full list of Trump’s “winners” below:

The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.” Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report. And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!

All of which seems more like a series of early morning Trump tweets than an awards show, but tah-dah.

Trump and GOP.com offer visuals and examples in most cases (some are photos of headlines) as evidence for each award. See more here.

Here’s Trump’s original tweet if you want to test for yourself if the GOP’s website got its sh — together is back online:

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

The original tweet was followed by this:

Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Explained the GOP:

Tonight, https://t.co/YTZAIJpNhb saw more traffic than ever before. Even though the servers were scaled up, the interest was even greater than anticipated. Traffic is off the charts. Come back soon. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2018

The Fake News Awards have been billed as the president’s stab at launching something like the Golden Raspberry Awards for movies — which honor the worst instead of the best — except for political coverage. Until Wednesday, nobody has been all that sure whether the president would go through with it. Earlier today, two Republican senators and several Democrats warned “that his unceasing attacks on a free press are undermining a fundamental tenet of democracy and emboldening despots abroad,” the L.A. Times reports.

But calling stories “fake news” has been one of the biggest catchphrases of the former TV star’s presidency, as CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out: