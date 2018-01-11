Critics Choice winner Brooklynn Prince tears up, invites fellow nominees to get ice cream

First she made moviegoers cry with her powerful performance as Moonee in The Florida Project, and now 7-year-old Brooklynn Prince is tugging at heartstrings again with her emotional acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards.

“This is such a big honor, all the nominees are great. You guys are awesome, we should go and get ice cream after this!” she said through tears as she made her way to the stage to accept the best young actor award during Thursday’s ceremony. “God, I would like to thank you for this wonderful opportunity, and I would like to thank [director] Sean [Baker] for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be his Moonee.”

She went on to thank her family and her “team,” which inspired an affectionate laugh from the audience at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the Moonees out there,” she continued, making a plea on behalf of impoverished families like the ones at the center of Baker’s film. “Guys, this is a real problem. You need to go out there and help. Thank you so much.”

Critics’ Choice Awards: I want to cry tears of joy because my old pal @thebrooklynnk from @FloridaProject won!!! pic.twitter.com/OhV01b1Stb — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 12, 2018

The Florida Project, Baker’s directorial follow-up to his 2015 hit Tangerine, debuted to enthusiastic reviews at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film follows a young, poverty-stricken girl (Prince) living in an Orlando motel with her destitute mother (Bria Vinaite); Willem Dafoe also costars.