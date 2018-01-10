I, Tonya, Get Out earn Costume Designers Guild nominations

The likes of I, Tonya, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, and more are one stitch closer to securing Academy gold.

The Costume Designers Guild announced its annual list of nominees Wednesday, spreading the love for its film and television honorees across three categories each. Contemporary films that made the cut include the Craig Gillespie-directed Tonya Harding biopic, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, the action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and current best picture frontrunner, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Period films vying for a CDGA alongside Phantom Thread include Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk, the Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express, Hugh Jackman’s spectacular musical The Greatest Showman, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water. Noticeable absent from the category are Stephen Frears’ British costume drama Victoria & Abdul and Sofia Coppola’s Civil War-era drama The Beguiled.

Sci-Fi and Fantasy films that made the cut include Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, 2017’s top-grossing picture Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious Blade Runner 2049, and a pair of superhero films: Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok.

Last year, the guild’s trio of winners — La La Land, Hidden Figures, or Doctor Strange — failed to follow up with a victory at the Oscars, though eventual winner Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them did receive a CDGA nod. Hidden Figures and Doctor Strange did not receive Academy Award nominations.

While the Academy tends to favor films set in years past, I, Tonya‘s Jennifer Johnson and her ’90s-inspired creations have crept up as a potential spoiler in a race dominated by films rooted deeper in history.

“With all of my work, I want to love my characters, even if they’re flawed, and that reflects in how I approach the costumes,” she told EW in December. “I wanted the costumes to not be ironic or funny in any way, so that was the hardest part. [We had] to show a real person: that was my goal, to have a sympathetic approach.”

CDGA winners will be announced at a gala event on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Read on for the full list of nominees.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Get Out – Nadine Haders

I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips

Lady Bird – April Napier

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth

Excellence in Period Film

Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland

Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan

Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo

Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Television

American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram

Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg

Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree

The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown – Jane Petrie

Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich

Glow – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska

Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Short Form Design

Assassin’s Creed: “I Am”, Commercial – Patrik Milani

Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: “Tiny Dancer”, Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm”, Music Video – B. Ăkerlund

Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock

P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma”, Music Video – Kim Bowen