I, Tonya, Get Out earn Costume Designers Guild nominations

The likes of I, Tonya, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, and more are one stitch closer to securing Academy gold.
The Costume Designers Guild announced its annual list of nominees Wednesday, spreading the love for its film and television honorees across three categories each. Contemporary films that made the cut include the Craig Gillespie-directed Tonya Harding biopic, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, the action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and current best picture frontrunner, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Period films vying for a CDGA alongside Phantom Thread include Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk, the Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express, Hugh Jackman’s spectacular musical The Greatest Showman, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water. Noticeable absent from the category are Stephen Frears’ British costume drama Victoria & Abdul and Sofia Coppola’s Civil War-era drama The Beguiled.
Sci-Fi and Fantasy films that made the cut include Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, 2017’s top-grossing picture Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious Blade Runner 2049, and a pair of superhero films: Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok.
Last year, the guild’s trio of winners — La La Land, Hidden Figures, or Doctor Strange — failed to follow up with a victory at the Oscars, though eventual winner Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them did receive a CDGA nod. Hidden Figures and Doctor Strange did not receive Academy Award nominations.
While the Academy tends to favor films set in years past, I, Tonya‘s Jennifer Johnson and her ’90s-inspired creations have crept up as a potential spoiler in a race dominated by films rooted deeper in history.
“With all of my work, I want to love my characters, even if they’re flawed, and that reflects in how I approach the costumes,” she told EW in December. “I wanted the costumes to not be ironic or funny in any way, so that was the hardest part. [We had] to show a real person: that was my goal, to have a sympathetic approach.”
CDGA winners will be announced at a gala event on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Read on for the full list of nominees.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Get Out – Nadine Haders
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson
Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips
Lady Bird – April Napier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth
Excellence in Period Film
Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland
Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan
Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Television
American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram
Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree
The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown – Jane Petrie
Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich
Glow – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Short Form Design
Assassin’s Creed: “I Am”, Commercial – Patrik Milani
Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: “Tiny Dancer”, Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm”, Music Video – B. Ăkerlund
Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock
P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma”, Music Video – Kim Bowen
Comments