Tommy Wiseau reveals the speech he would have given at Golden Globes

After The Disaster Artist star James Franco won the award for lead actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical, at Sunday’s Golden Globes, he invited mercurial actor-director Tommy Wiseau — who Franco plays in the film — to join him onstage. But when Wiseau leaned in to the microphone, seemingly with the intention of making a speech, he was blocked by the Pineapple Express actor, who had oratorical plans of his own.

What would the man behind the notorious cult film The Room have said, given the chance? That is precisely the question subsequently posed by the Los Angeles Times to Wiseau, who replied that he would have simply said, “If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live.” He then added, “See The Room, have fun, and enjoy life. The American Dream is alive, and it’s real.”

As someone who has interviewed Wiseau on numerous occasions, your writer finds it hard to imagine Wiseau’s speechifying would have been quite that succinct. Maybe we will find out one way or another at the Academy Awards.