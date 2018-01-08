Frances McDormand inadvertently bleeped during Golden Globes speech (then curses)

When Frances McDormand took the stage at the Golden Globes to accept her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, she immediately made it clear that “well, I have a few things to say.” This was certainly enough to put the NBC sensors on alert because they spent the rest of her speech acting a little too quickly on the censor button.

McDormand won for her performance in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in which she has ample opportunity to deploy poetically profane language (her favorite curse, as she revealed to EW back in September, is “Jesus tits”). Broadcasters were obviously worried that she might use some of the same words during her speech, and they ended up accidentally bleeping out some innocent passages when it just sounded like McDormand might be about to swear — but not the one time she actually came close. So “tectonic shift” and “Fox Searchlight” earned censorship, but “shite” did not.

This humorous mistake did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Frances is getting bleeped but it doesn’t seem like she is cursing. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 8, 2018

Pretty sure the NBC censor just bleeped Fox Searchlight and tectonic shift, but not shit. Oh well. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) January 8, 2018

The censors during the last speech pic.twitter.com/9rFP1ZK1x6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 8, 2018

Did they just try to bleep “tectonic?” #GoldenGlobes — Cole Stratton (@colestratton) January 8, 2018

The #GoldenGlobes2018 censors are jumping the gun just a bit tonight. Fox Searchlight probably wasn't happy to lose that brand mention. — Anna Lindsey (@AnnaLindsey) January 8, 2018

Ok. She did not say fuck she said Fox. She did not say shit she said Shyt. She didn’t say cunt she said can’t. What the fuck with the panicky pushing of the censorship button! Francis!!!!!!!! — Mario Cantone (@macantone) January 8, 2018

See above for the full, uncensored version of McDormand’s speech.