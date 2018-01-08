Frances McDormand inadvertently bleeped during Golden Globes speech (then curses)

When Frances McDormand took the stage at the Golden Globes to accept her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, she immediately made it clear that “well, I have a few things to say.” This was certainly enough to put the NBC sensors on alert because they spent the rest of her speech acting a little too quickly on the censor button.
McDormand won for her performance in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in which she has ample opportunity to deploy poetically profane language (her favorite curse, as she revealed to EW back in September, is “Jesus tits”). Broadcasters were obviously worried that she might use some of the same words during her speech, and they ended up accidentally bleeping out some innocent passages when it just sounded like McDormand might be about to swear — but not the one time she actually came close. So “tectonic shift” and “Fox Searchlight” earned censorship, but “shite” did not.
This humorous mistake did not go unnoticed on Twitter.
See above for the full, uncensored version of McDormand’s speech.
