Oprah's powerful Golden Globes speech praised by Ava Duvernay, Shonda Rhimes, and many more

Honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement Sunday night during the 75th annual Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey delivered an electrifying, eloquent, and unforgettable acceptance speech.

Winfrey began by recalling her experience watching Sidney Poitier win a Globe in 1964, the first ever received by a person of color. She moved on to defend the free press, fiercely call out sexual harassers all across the globe — telling them “their time has come” — and tell the story of Recy Taylor, who was raped by a group of white men in Alabama in 1944 and died 10 days ago.

Winfrey closed her magnificent speech with a promise for “the girls watching,” telling them, “a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Not surprisingly, Winfrey’s speech brought the audience at the Beverly Hilton to their feet, and a shower of praise on social media soon followed.

“Let me tell you this room is still vibrating like electric from that speech. #OPRAH #micdrop #TimesUp #MeToo #GoldenGlobes,” tweeted Winfrey’s A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay.

Mariah Carey congratulated her as well, writing, “You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life.”

“Oprah has spoken #TimesUp #whywewearblack,” said Gina Rodriguez.

“And we went to church. @Oprah #WhyWeWearBlack #TimesUp,” Shonda Rhimes said about Winfrey’s speech.

Read ahead for more reactions to Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech.

@Oprah AMAZING SPEECH ..and congratulations for your superb honor ❌❌❤️❤️ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 8, 2018

Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. 🙌🏾 Love, your friend on maternity leave — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

She's OPRAH for a reason. Wow. 🙌🙏❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2018

Congratulations @Oprah! You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life. ❤ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

❤️ oprah — donald (@donaldglover) January 8, 2018

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

HEY HOLLYWOOD: CAN I PLAY OPRAH IN THE BIO PIC? KTHXBAI. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 8, 2018

Oprah is everything. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 8, 2018

Oprah cometh. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 8, 2018

Oprah’s speech in this moment is not just remarkable, it’s historic. I’m sorry, but anyone who finds criticism in that speech can unfollow me now. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 8, 2018

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

2018 mood: the love and respect oprah inspires in other women pic.twitter.com/rhl5qJAQ0K — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) January 8, 2018