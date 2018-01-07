Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird wins best musical or comedy at Golden Globes

Lady Bird is flying high.

Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed coming-of-age tale won the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Gerwig, who wasn’t nominated in the category as she didn’t produce the film (but did write and direct it), gave the acceptance speech, calling out her cast, including Saoirse Ronan (who won best actress in a musical or comedy) and Laurie Metcalf (who lost best supporting actress).

The Golden Globe win is a major bump for Lady Bird’s eventual Oscar chances, even though Gerwig was shut out of the Globes’ best director category. In all, Lady Bird scored four Globe nominations (with the fourth being for best screenplay).

Lady Bird beat out The Disaster Artist, Get Out, The Greatest Showman, and I, Tonya.

See the full list of winners from the 75th annual Golden Globes here.