The Greatest Showman anthem 'This is Me' wins best song at Golden Globes

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s “This Is Me” stole the show during the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Greatest Showman‘s inspirational anthem won best original song at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The big-budget musical, starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, and Zendaya, is also nominated for best motion picture – musical or comedy and best performance by an actor — musical or comedy for Jackman’s portrayal of famous showman P.T. Barnum.

Accepting the award, Pasek and Paul thanked director Michael Gracey and the entire cast, “led by annoyingly handsome and charming Hugh Jackman.” The duo also thanked costar Keala Settle, who performs the song in the film.

The song — originally performed by Settle, who plays the character of Lettie Lutz — has officially become the film’s anthem and fan favorite thanks to its uplifting message and a radio-friendly cover by pop star Kesha.

‘“[They] are the heartbeat of this musical,” Jackman previously told PEOPLE and EW Editorial Director Jess Cagle of Pasek and Paul. “Their music is so good … It has a modern sensibility.”

“This is Me” (The Greatest Showman) beat fellow nominees “Home” (Ferdinand), “Mighty River” (Mudbound), “Remember Me” (Coco), and “The Star” (The Star) in the best original song category.

