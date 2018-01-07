Why are actresses wearing black at the Golden Globes?

If the red carpet at the Golden Globes red carpet strikes you as somewhat funereal, there’s a reason.

Actresses attending the Golden Globes have agreed to wear black in protest of Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment (and men on the carpet vowed to join them in this fashion statement, too).

Ever since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October — followed by dozens more sexual misconduct claims against industry power players in the months since — Hollywood’s institutionalized sexism has been in the national spotlight, and this awards season already feels different for it. On Jan. 1, more than 300 actresses, agents, and other women in the industry launched the Time’s Up initiative, “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

In addition to black textiles, you might also notice stars on the carpet wearing black-and-white Time’s Up pins, which were unveiled a few days after the movement was announced. Designed by stylist and costume designer Arianne Phillips, 500 of the enamel pins have been manufactured.

“I truly believe 2018 will be the era of accountability and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off,” Cristina Ehrlich, a stylist who counts everyone from Penelope Cruz to Brie Larson as clients, told TIME. “The red carpet is watched globally and is therefore an incredible platform for and the perfect place for this sort of demonstration. Where in the past the red carpet has been about glitz and glamour, this year it isn’t about standing out, it’s about standing together and speaking out.”

With the sartorial protest bringing industry sexism to the forefront of what is normally the most frivolous and lighthearted portion of the Globes, there are some other things to look out for as you take in the pitch-black fashion parade. With all this attention on female empowerment and gender equality, red carpet hosts might make an extra effort to #AskHerMore — but when they do drop the classic “Who are you wearing?” listen for the names of female fashion designers, whom some stars may be choosing in conscious support of women across creative industries.

The 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, air Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC.