Natalie Portman calls out all-male director lineup on Golden Globes stage

Natalie Portman and Ron Howard were trotted out to present the Golden Globe for best director mere seconds after Oprah Winfrey’s extraordinary speech about the #MeToo movement on Sunday night, and Portman, at least, couldn’t help but notice a sad irony: The lineup for best director exclusively consisted of men.

Despite the fact that serious Oscar contenders Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Dee Rees (Mudbound) were eligible, the Hollywood Foreign Press Associated cited Martin McDonagh, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, and the winner, Guillermo del Toro, in the category.

Ron Howard: "We are honored … to be here to present the award for best director." Natalie Portman, done with this shit: "And here are the all-male nominees." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8JboypiADo — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 8, 2018

After Howard, referring to Oprah’s speech, said “remarkable and stunning,” adding, “bringing it back to this…” he introduced the category they would be presenting. Then Portman chimed in before the five men were listed: “And here are the all-male nominees.”

In his speech, del Toro specifically called out the women who worked on The Shape of Water with him, including Golden Globe nominees Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins.

Celebs and the internet took notice of Portman’s sharp and timely comment.

Natalie Portman presenting Best Director pic.twitter.com/0MkjhMwG2w — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 8, 2018

“When I said there’d never be another Camelot, I meant it,” Natalie Portman intoned, tossing a kerosene lamp onto the Golden Globes stage. — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman often drives me crazy but "HERE ARE THE ALL MALE NOMINEES" is iconic — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 8, 2018

I was all "How the hell do you follow Oprah?" And then Natalie Portman showed me how.#GoldenGlobes — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) January 8, 2018

And then my girl #NataliePortman names the all “male” nominees for best director! Preach! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 8, 2018

And Natalie Portman is my FUCKING HERO! ✊🏻 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 8, 2018

"And here are the all male nominees." Natalie Portman calls it for what it is. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 8, 2018

.@Oprah ‘s speech was UNBELIEVABLE!!! #TimesUp 😭 And #NataliePortman : “Here are the ALL MALE nominees” for directors. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 So inspired. — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #timesUp pic.twitter.com/IzPADsKDlS — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 8, 2018

Oh shit Portman for the win!

“And here are the all male nominees” wheeeeWhoooo!! — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018