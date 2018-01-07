Natalie Portman calls out all-male director lineup on Golden Globes stage

Natalie Portman and Ron Howard were trotted out to present the Golden Globe for best director mere seconds after Oprah Winfrey’s extraordinary speech about the #MeToo movement on Sunday night, and Portman, at least, couldn’t help but notice a sad irony: The lineup for best director exclusively consisted of men.
Despite the fact that serious Oscar contenders Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Dee Rees (Mudbound) were eligible, the Hollywood Foreign Press Associated cited Martin McDonagh, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, and the winner, Guillermo del Toro, in the category.
After Howard, referring to Oprah’s speech, said “remarkable and stunning,” adding, “bringing it back to this…” he introduced the category they would be presenting. Then Portman chimed in before the five men were listed: “And here are the all-male nominees.”
In his speech, del Toro specifically called out the women who worked on The Shape of Water with him, including Golden Globe nominees Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins.
Celebs and the internet took notice of Portman’s sharp and timely comment.
