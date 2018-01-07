Barbra Streisand calls out Golden Globes for failing to honor female directors

Four-time Golden Globe winner Barbara Streisand was called on to present the last award of Sunday night’s ceremony, and she used her platform to call out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not supporting more female filmmakers.

Streisand is the only woman to have won the Golden Globe for best director, taking home the award in 1984 for Yentl. She made note of this fact as she took the stage to present best picture, drama. “Backstage I heard they said I was the only woman … to get the best director award, and you know, that was 1984: That was 34 years ago. Folks, time’s up!” she said, invoking the movement of the same name. “We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”

Here to present our final award of the night is someone who needs no introduction… @BarbraStreisand! She introduces the nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q946KYUjvH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

This year, Lady Bird, directed by Greta Gerwig, won the Globe for best picture, musical or comedy, but was snubbed in the director’s race; the same was true of Dee Rees’ Mudbound. Natalie Portman, who co-presented best director this year — a lineup which consisted exclusively of men — also called out the HFPA, cracking seconds after Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech about #MeToo, “And here are the all-male nominees.” (Guillermo del Toro won the award and spotlighted the women who contributed to the making of The Shape of Water.)

Before presenting the award to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Streisand also shared some more positive thoughts about being in the room for a ceremony that often featured forceful advocacy for gender equality and an end to sexist, abusive behavior. “I’m very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment, and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics,” she said. “I’m proud that our industry, faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the way we do business.”

