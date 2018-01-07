Golden Globes audience: A sea of black

The Beverly Hilton ballroom became an ocean of black tuxedoes and gowns Sunday night as Hollywood stars protested sexual harassment and sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry at the 75th annual Golden Globes.

The movement was done in conjunction with Time’s Up, “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.”

