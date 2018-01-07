It’s time for awards season to start in earnest. Sunday brings the 75th annual Golden Globes, a lavish ceremony honoring the best in film and television from 2017.

The Golden Globe Awards air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. But how can viewers watch the show online? Ahead, some details on the viewing options for Sunday’s Golden Globes.

How to watch the Golden Globes online

The best option is the traditional way on NBC, either via a cable box or digital antenna. But viewers can also stream the show at nbc.com/live and via the NBC App to authenticated pay-TV subscribers in select markets. The Golden Globes will also be available via the NBC live-stream on Century Link Stream, DirecTV Now, Fubo TV (more details here), Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV in markets where the local NBC station is carried.

How to watch the Golden Globes red carpet

For viewers who care more about who the stars are wearing than which stars win, Facebook is the best bet. The Golden Globes’ red carpet live-stream, The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live, is set to stream on Facebook Watch beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The broadcast will run for two hours.

Should viewers already be watching the show in the traditional format on your TV, there’s a pre-show option available as well. The 2018 Golden Globe Arrival Special will air prior to the show on NBC from 7-8 p.m. ET (4-5 p.m. PT). Hosted by Natalie Morales, Al Roker, and Carson Daly, the arrival special will feature interviews with nominees and presenters, as well as a glimpse of the best red carpet fashions.

