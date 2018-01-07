Frances McDormand gives fiery speech after best actress Golden Globes win

Frances McDormand has won her first Golden Globe award — and accepted it with a passionate, occasionally-bleeped speech befitting the woman she plays in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“Well, I have a few things to say,” the actress began, before recognizing her fellow nominees and telling them, “All you ladies in this category, bar. Tequila’s on me.”

She then thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the best actress honor. “I’m still not quite sure who they are when I run into them for the last 35 years, but I love seeing their faces,” she said. “And let’s face it, they managed to elect a female president. I’m just saying.”

McDormand thanked Three Billboards writer-director Martin McDonagh, telling him, “You know how I feel about being your Mildred Hayes. Her every ragged inhalation and fierce exhalation is evidence of my gratitude.” She also recognized costars Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson — calling them “my two favorite cowboys” — before also thanking the film’s entire cast and crew.

“I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight, and to be part of a tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure,” McDormand added. “Trust me: the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work. Thank you.”

McDormand — who was nominated in years past for such films as Fargo, Almost Famous, and Burn After Reading (and also received a special award in 1994 as part of the cast of Short Cuts) — plays a mother waging a war against local authorities when police fail to solve her daughter’s murder. She was nominated for the Golden Globe alongside Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Meryl Streep (The Post), and Michelle Williams (All the Money In the World).

See the full list of winners from the 75th annual Golden Globes here.