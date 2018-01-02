Golden Globes 2018: Everything to know

We survived 2017. Time to party.

The 2018 awards season is officially on, and the first show of the year will be, as usual, the great big boozy bash that is the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual awards extravaganza goes down this weekend, and you won’t want to miss one minute of what’s sure to be an unpredictable ceremony in a brave new Tinseltown. But you already know why to tune in — now for the who, what, when, and where! Read on for answers to all of your burning questions about the 2018 Golden Globes, below:

When are the Golden Globes?

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held this Sunday, Jan. 7, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. They will air live on NBC at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET (with the red carpet arrivals special beginning one hour prior), and are scheduled to last three hours — but when we’re all having so much fun, there’d be no harm in a little overtime, right?

What are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are an annual awards show put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association dating back to the 1940s. Here’s some fun history, courtesy of the Globes’ website: “The first awards presentation for distinguished achievements in the film industy granted by Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – the precursor of today’s Hollywood Foreign Press Association – took place in early 1944 with an informal ceremony at 20th Century Fox. There, Jennifer Jones was awarded Best Actress honors for The Song of Bernadette, which also won for Best Film, while Paul Lukas took home Best Actor laurels for Watch on the Rhine. Awards were presented in the form of scrolls.”

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

NBC’s own Seth Meyers will be taking over hosting duties from his network-mate Jimmy Fallon, who emceed the show last year. Meyers hosted the Emmys in 2014 and the ESPY Awards in 2010 and 2011, and he was part of the writing teams for the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler-hosted 2013, 2014, and 2015 Golden Globes, but this will be his first turn at the podium for the HFPA’s ceremony.

Who votes for the Golden Globes?

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Who is presenting at the Golden Globes?

The HFPA will continue to announce presenters as the date approaches, but so far, the Globes’ star-studded list of envelope-holders includes Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Emilia Clarke, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Kit Harington, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramirez, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson.

Who is nominated for Golden Globes this year?

In the movie categories, The Shape of Water collected the most nods, with seven. The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri tied for second, nabbing six each, while Lady Bird came in third with four.

On the small-screen side of things, HBO’s Emmy juggernaut Big Little Lies leads the pack with six nominations, followed by FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, with four, and The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, and This Is Us all picking up three nods apiece.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Who will win?

Check back later this week for our full list of predictions, but so far, we only know one thing for sure: In what’s sure to be a memorable Globes moment, Oprah Winfrey will be honored with this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award. “As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today,” HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement. Last year, the award went to Meryl Streep, who accepted the accolade in a powerful — and political — speech.

Wait a minute, what about Tiffany Haddish? What about The Big Sick? What about Jordan Peele?!

First of all, Tiffany Haddish was very gracious and “not nasty” about being snubbed, and we love her all the more for it. Second, we’re sad about all those omissions, too — but were also delighted by a few pleasant surprises. Check out which picks shocked and thrilled us in both the film and TV categories — and what all of it means for the upcoming Oscar race.

Who is Miss or Mr. Golden Globe?

Miss/Mr. Golden Globe is no more! The HFPA is marking its 75th anniversary by making over the honor bestowed upon a different celebrity offspring each year. From now on, it will be the Golden Globe Ambassador who assists with the ceremony, and the first person to hold that title will be Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

Who is the youngest Golden Globes winner?

You want some history with your explainer? No problem: Ricky Schroder is the youngest ever winner, taking home the now-defunct New Star of the Year honor for 1980’s The Champ.

Is awards season going to be super weird because of all the controversy in Hollywood right now?

Honestly? Probably, yes! “We’ve got a lot to talk about,” Meyers teased in a Globes promo, so you know the host — who’s never afraid to get political on Late Night — won’t be shying away from the elephant in the room when he takes the stage on Sunday. But you can expect the mood to be different even before Meyers delivers his opening monologue: The red carpet will be a rather more somber affair than usual, as actresses and actors will be wearing all black to protest Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment. And just wait for the acceptance speeches!

Is Get Out really a comedy?

No, of course not. It’s a documentary.