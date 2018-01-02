Golden Globes 2018: Everything to know

We survived 2017. Time to party.
The 2018 awards season is officially on, and the first show of the year will be, as usual, the great big boozy bash that is the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual awards extravaganza goes down this weekend, and you won’t want to miss one minute of what’s sure to be an unpredictable ceremony in a brave new Tinseltown. But you already know why to tune in — now for the who, what, when, and where! Read on for answers to all of your burning questions about the 2018 Golden Globes, below:
When are the Golden Globes?
The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held this Sunday, Jan. 7, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. They will air live on NBC at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET (with the red carpet arrivals special beginning one hour prior), and are scheduled to last three hours — but when we’re all having so much fun, there’d be no harm in a little overtime, right?
What are the Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes are an annual awards show put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association dating back to the 1940s. Here’s some fun history, courtesy of the Globes’ website: “The first awards presentation for distinguished achievements in the film industy granted by Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – the precursor of today’s Hollywood Foreign Press Association – took place in early 1944 with an informal ceremony at 20th Century Fox. There, Jennifer Jones was awarded Best Actress honors for The Song of Bernadette, which also won for Best Film, while Paul Lukas took home Best Actor laurels for Watch on the Rhine. Awards were presented in the form of scrolls.”
Who is hosting the Golden Globes?
NBC’s own Seth Meyers will be taking over hosting duties from his network-mate Jimmy Fallon, who emceed the show last year. Meyers hosted the Emmys in 2014 and the ESPY Awards in 2010 and 2011, and he was part of the writing teams for the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler-hosted 2013, 2014, and 2015 Golden Globes, but this will be his first turn at the podium for the HFPA’s ceremony.
Who votes for the Golden Globes?
Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Who is presenting at the Golden Globes?
The HFPA will continue to announce presenters as the date approaches, but so far, the Globes’ star-studded list of envelope-holders includes Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Emilia Clarke, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Kit Harington, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramirez, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson.
Who is nominated for Golden Globes this year?
In the movie categories, The Shape of Water collected the most nods, with seven. The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri tied for second, nabbing six each, while Lady Bird came in third with four.
On the small-screen side of things, HBO’s Emmy juggernaut Big Little Lies leads the pack with six nominations, followed by FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, with four, and The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, and This Is Us all picking up three nods apiece.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Blackish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Who will win?
Check back later this week for our full list of predictions, but so far, we only know one thing for sure: In what’s sure to be a memorable Globes moment, Oprah Winfrey will be honored with this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award. “As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today,” HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement. Last year, the award went to Meryl Streep, who accepted the accolade in a powerful — and political — speech.
Wait a minute, what about Tiffany Haddish? What about The Big Sick? What about Jordan Peele?!
First of all, Tiffany Haddish was very gracious and “not nasty” about being snubbed, and we love her all the more for it. Second, we’re sad about all those omissions, too — but were also delighted by a few pleasant surprises. Check out which picks shocked and thrilled us in both the film and TV categories — and what all of it means for the upcoming Oscar race.
Who is Miss or Mr. Golden Globe?
Miss/Mr. Golden Globe is no more! The HFPA is marking its 75th anniversary by making over the honor bestowed upon a different celebrity offspring each year. From now on, it will be the Golden Globe Ambassador who assists with the ceremony, and the first person to hold that title will be Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.
Who is the youngest Golden Globes winner?
You want some history with your explainer? No problem: Ricky Schroder is the youngest ever winner, taking home the now-defunct New Star of the Year honor for 1980’s The Champ.
Is awards season going to be super weird because of all the controversy in Hollywood right now?
Honestly? Probably, yes! “We’ve got a lot to talk about,” Meyers teased in a Globes promo, so you know the host — who’s never afraid to get political on Late Night — won’t be shying away from the elephant in the room when he takes the stage on Sunday. But you can expect the mood to be different even before Meyers delivers his opening monologue: The red carpet will be a rather more somber affair than usual, as actresses and actors will be wearing all black to protest Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment. And just wait for the acceptance speeches!
Is Get Out really a comedy?
No, of course not. It’s a documentary.
