Golden Globes and Facebook partner for official red carpet show live stream

Here’s a good reason to like Facebook.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions announced Tuesday they are partnering with the social media platform, which will exclusively live stream The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live official pre-show for this weekend’s 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Facebook and give viewers a front row seat to the red carpet that can’t be found anywhere else,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement. “We hope to enhance the overall viewing experience so fans at home can feel they’re enjoying the show alongside their favorite stars at Hollywood’s biggest party of the year.”

“Facebook has had a long collaborative relationship with the entertainment community, and we’re thrilled to be able to extend that through our work with the Golden Globes,” Sibyl Goldman, head of Facebook’s Entertainment Partnerships added. “We always aim to create unique experiences which bring communities together, and partaking in the kickoff of award season in conjunction with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is a demonstration of our commitment to bring fans together through entertainment they enjoy.”

The two-hour pre-show — hosted by AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz, Laura Marano, and more — will feature interviews with nominees and attendees, streaming live from the Beverly Hilton from 6-8 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. PT exclusively at www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes.

More behind-the-scenes and exclusive red carpet content will be available on the Golden Globes Facebook page and Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out Why The Shape of Water Is a “Fairy Tale for Troubled Times”

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads all film nominees with seven total, while The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri tied for second with six nominations. In the television categories, HBO’s Big Little Lies scored six nominations, FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan followed with four, while NBC’s This Is Us, FX’s Fargo, and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale each landed three nods. See the full list of nominations here.

The official red carpet pre-show will live stream on Sunday, January 7 from 6-8 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. PT exclusively on Facebook, followed by the 75th annual Golden Globes hosted by Seth Meyers at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.