Jimmy Kimmel gives a New Year's kiss in new Oscars promo

Jimmy Kimmel is spreading the love as we enter a new year. The host of the 2018 Academy Awards plants a fat one on the camera of his latest Oscars promo, which will air during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Kimmel previously appeared in a Christmas-themed Oscars promo, complete with a jetpack. In this new video, he says, “Hi! I’m Jimmy Kimmel, here to remind you that I am hosting the Oscars on March 4 and to give you an early New Year’s kiss.”

This year’s Oscar nominees will be announced on Jan. 23; 343 titles are eligible for best picture, 141 are in the running for best original score, 70 compositions are in contention for best song, and one of 10 will win best visual effects.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017, which got a lot of attention for the big Moonlight–La La Land mixup: presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally declared La La Land as the best picture of 2016, though it was quickly corrected. (Ten bucks says that tidbit makes it into Kimmel’s monologue next year.)

The 90th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Watch the latest promo above.