Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel wants good ratings and a jetpack

Jimmy Kimmel’s not hard to please during the holidays: Just give him a few million sets of eyeballs paired with a futuristic flying device and you’re golden.

“All I want for Christmas is for you to watch me host the 90th Oscars,” Kimmel says in the first promo for the upcoming ceremony to feature the returning host. “And a jet pack.”

He then appears with an actual jet pack, and thanks his mom for gifting the contraption as he blasts off.

Last year marked Kimmel’s first time hosting the Academy Awards, and it was a memorable one, as he was unexpectedly tasked with mitigating perhaps the most shocking Oscar moments of all time when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly announced La La Land as the best picture of 2016. Show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will return alongside Kimmel as well.

The 90th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Watch Kimmel’s new preview above.