Academy unveils 341 films eligible for best picture: See the list

Your favorite film of the year officially has a .293255 percent chance of winning best picture at the Oscars.

The Academy announced Tuesday a 341-strong list of films released in 2017 that are eligible to receive its top honor, including current awards season mainstays Call Me by Your Name, The Shape of Water, Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird, and The Post.

Ridley Scott’s recast-and-reshot-in-record-time thriller All the Money in the World also squeaked through the eligibility period, rules for which state that feature films in excess of 40 minutes in length “must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by midnight, December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.”

Netflix’s decision to release its slate of prestige competitors to a limited number of theaters as well as to its streaming service paid off as well, as Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father, Dee Rees’ Mudbound, and Bong Joon-ho’s Okja appear among the potential nominees as well.

Though it launched without much in the way of a steadfast frontrunner, the Oscar race has tightened in recent weeks, with key Academy Awards precursors — like the Golden Globes — beginning to rally behind the aforementioned films by the likes of Luca Guadagnino, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, Martin McDonagh, Greta Gerwig, and Steven Spielberg.

Head here for a full list of the eligible films that will compete for a best picture nod. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 23 ahead of a March 4 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.