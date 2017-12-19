Oscars: I, Tonya, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 advance in makeup and hairstyling race

The Academy must choose between recreations of historical figures and visions of fantastical, otherworldly creatures for its next batch of makeup and hairstyling nominees.

AMPAS announced Tuesday its list of seven films that are still in the running for the aesthetic honor, including Craig Gillespie’s Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, Joe Wright’s examination of Winston Churchill’s early tenure as prime minister in Darkest Hour, and Marvel’s superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Though it has consistently registered features in the documentary races of years past, Netflix could be looking at a monumental nomination outside the nonfiction set, as its Will Smith-starring action spectacle Bright–which features an unrecognizable Joel Edgerton decked out in heavy prosthetics as a law-enforcing Orc–advances in the category alongside the Scarlett Johansson anime adaptation Ghost in the Shell, Judi Dench’s period drama Victoria & Abdul, and the runaway hit of the season, Wonder, which stars Jacob Tremblay as a young boy with a facial deformity.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists branch will be invited to screen 10-minute excerpts from the seven shortlisted titles, after which they will cast votes for their favorites. Three nominees will be selected from that group, and will be revealed when the full list of Oscar nominations is announced on Jan. 23.