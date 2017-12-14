Oscars 2018: Academy unveils foreign-language film shortlist

Now that nominations for the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards have been announced, awards season is in full swing. On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this year’s shortlist of potential Oscar contenders for best foreign-language film.

A record 92 films were submitted for consideration by their respective countries, and the final shortlist includes many expected entries — though it was not without some surprising snubs.

Palme d’Or winner The Square, a Swedish satire of the art world, earned a place on the list, as did Cannes Jury Prize winner Loveless, a drama about divorce and missing persons hailing from Russia. Many expected to see Angelina Jolie earn a nomination for her Cambodian film First They Killed My Father after it received a Golden Globe nod Monday, but it didn’t make the cut.

The selected films (along with country of origin and director) are:

Chile, A Fantastic Woman, Sebastián Lelio, director

Germany, In the Fade, Fatih Akin, director

Hungary, On Body and Soul, Ildikó Enyedi, director

Israel, Foxtrot, Samuel Maoz, director

Lebanon, The Insult, Ziad Doueiri, director

Russia, Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev, director

Senegal, Félicité, Alain Gomis, director

South Africa, The Wound, John Trengove, director

Sweden, The Square, Ruben Östlund, director

The nine titles will now screen for committees who will vote for the final nominees in the category, which will be announced Jan. 23. The 90th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 9, and will be televised on ABC.