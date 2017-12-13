SAG Awards nominations: Watch live right here

On Wednesday, the SAG Awards will announce their nominees for this year’s best performances in film and television — and you can watch the announcement right here.

Starting at 6:50 a.m. PT/9:50 a.m. ET, you can live stream the stunt ensemble nominations above, with the full nominations coming at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash will be on hand to announce the nominations from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Historically, the SAG Awards are the awards show that best predict the eventual Oscar nominees — especially because SAG voters most closely overlap with Academy voters. There will always be some upsets, but as a general rule, SAG’s picks for actor, actress, supporting actor, and supporting actress are a good indication of who will eventually get nominated for an Academy Award. The award for best ensemble — SAG’s version of best picture — can also help a film gain Oscar buzz: Last year, four of SAG’s five best ensemble nominees all went on to score an Oscar nom for best picture.

Check back right here afterwards for the full list of nominees.

The eventual winners will be revealed at the SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 21, on TNT and TBS.