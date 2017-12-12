What time are the SAG Awards nominations? And other burning questions answered!

Last month, we got the Spirit Awards. This week, it was the Golden Globes. Now, it’s the SAG Awards’ turn — nomination lists are coming out faster than The Last Jedi tickets are selling out. There’s no turning back now. Awards season is upon us.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony honoring the best movie and TV performances of 2017 will take place in early 2018, but the starry list of contenders will be announced Wednesday morning. If you want to tune in to see which actors will be up for Actors come January, read on for answers to all of your burning questions about the SAG Awards nominations, below!

What time are the SAG Awards nominations?

Unlike Monday’s brutally early Golden Globes nods, the SAG announcement will take place at the relatively civilized hour of 7:00 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Tune in 10 minutes earlier to also catch the list of nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles.

How can I watch?

Starting at 6:50 a.m. PT/9:50 a.m. ET, you can live stream the stunt ensemble nominations above, on the TNT website, the SAG website, and the TNT and TBS YouTube channels. Once the main event begins at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET, all of those live streams will still be going strong, but you can also catch the big announcement live on TNT, TBS, and TruTV, or stream it on TruTV.com, the TNT and TBS Facebook pages, the TNT and TBS Twitter feeds, and the TNT and TBS apps.

Who will be announcing them?

The Guild has tapped Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash to announce the nominations from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will introduce the pair after SAG Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee Member Elizabeth McLaughlin announce the stunt ensemble nominees.

Who will be nominated?

The one thing we do know is that Morgan Freeman will be honored with the Guild’s top accolade as the 54th recipient of SAG’s Life Achievement Award. Other than that well-deserved honor, who can say? However, we have been tracking the stats on all the major contenders this year, so check out our awards season scoreboard to see how your favorites are doing so far. You might also want to refresh your memory on this week’s Golden Globe nominations and read up on what those nods — and snubs — might mean for the awards race ahead, right here.

But wait, when are the actual SAG Awards?

The big show itself will take place on Sunday, Jan. 21, to air on TNT and TBS. In a historic move, SAG has named Kristen Bell as the ceremony’s first-ever host.