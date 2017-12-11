Golden Globes 2018: TV stars react to nominations

Happy Golden Globes Monday!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled the official nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes this morning, with Big Little Lies leading the pack in the television categories with six nominations total.

Below, check out reactions from nominees like Nicole Kidman, Insecure‘s Issa Rae, and the Stranger Things kids, and see the full list of Golden Globes nominations here. The event, hosted by Seth Meyers, airs Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC.

Shawn Levy, executive producer of Stranger Things, nominated for Best Television Series – Drama:

“While all of us working on STRANGER THINGS were grateful for the success of our first season, we were also vigilantly determined not to rest on that. We wanted to make a second season that would feel authentic to our show and characters, but strive further in cinematic scope, emotion and depth. We are so grateful for the reception of STRANGER THINGS 2 and the recognition of the HFPA with this second Golden globe nomination.”

Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things, nominated for Best Television Series – Drama:

Congrats to our very own hero @DavidKHarbour The Duffer Bros, and the entire cast and crew, our family of weirdos and freaks @Stranger_Things @ShawnLevyDirect us https://t.co/EZaSKPxOzL — Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) December 11, 2017

Nicole Kidman of Big Little Lies, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and it’s cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea. The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated.”

Hey baby- CONGRATULATIONS on all the GLOBES love this morn!!!!!!

Incredibly proud of you, the work, and

all the BLL and TOTL team.

THE STARS ALIGNED!!! xxxxxx – KU #GoldenGlobes — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 11, 2017

Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things, nominated for Best Television Series – Drama:

Issa Rae of Insecure, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Thanks for the congrats, everyone! Much love to my #InsecureHBO family & congrats to the other nominees! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/ZLMoyq11v0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 11, 2017

Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, nominated for Best Television Series – Drama:

“Thrilled thrilled thrilled thrilled!!!!”

Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

“I’m thrilled to be noticed and nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press. My evolving role on Better Call Saul is incredibly rewarding. Like the fans, I can’t wait to see where it goes next.”

Jude Law of The Young Pope, nominated for Best Performance by Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“I’m happy that my work with the wonderful Paolo Sorrentino has been recognised. Thank you HFPA.”

Frankie Shaw of SMILF, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

“I can’t believe it! What started as a little short film I shot in my friend’s bedroom turned into this. I am so honored for the show to be recognized and for our name to be up there with all of these amazingly creative and talented people. Thank you to Showtime for believing in us, and thank you thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!!!”

Chrissy Metz of This Is Us, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

A big thank you to #HFPA for our @NBCThisisUs nominations! We are honored. @goldenglobes — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) December 11, 2017

Liev Schreiber of Ray Donovan, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series, Drama:

“I am so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for continuing to recognize our work. None of it would be possible without the extraordinary cast & crew of this highly functional dysfunctional family. Big love and gratitude my lady Macbeth and the greatest scene partner on God’s green earth, Paula Malcomson.”

Kevin Bacon of I Love Dick, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

Thanks to the amazing Actors , Writers Directors and crew of this truly experimental show. https://t.co/sG7QllOUm8 — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) December 11, 2017

Claire Foy of The Crown, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series, Drama:

“It is such an honour to receive this nomination today! Thank you so much to the HFPA for their continued support of The Crown. I can’t express enough what a wonderful project it has been to be a part of, with such an extraordinary cast and crew. Thank you, thank you.”

Kenya Barris, creator of Blackish, nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: