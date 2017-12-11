All the Money in the World nabs 3 Golden Globe nods after Christopher Plummer swap

Ridley Scott’s gamble appears to be paying off. After faster-than-fast reshoots over Thanksgiving to replace Kevin Spacey — after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men — with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World, the just made the Dec. 4 deadline to be screened for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This morning, it was rewarded with three nominations for Scott, Plummer and and star Michelle Williams.

“There’s no time for pondering,” Scott told EW on set last month. “Sometimes you’ve got to lay down the law. You have to!”

All the Money in the World will hit theaters on Christmas. Head here for the full list of Golden Globe nominees.