Golden Globes 2018: Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, more react to nominations

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday morning, and the full list of nominees includes films like Coco, Get Out, and I, Tonya. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water currently leads the pack of motion picture nominees with seven total nominations. From Hugh Jackman to Meryl Streep and Emma Stone, the honorees have reacted with gratitude, nostalgia, and also quite a few exclamation points.

Here are all of the reactions from this year’s nominees in film categories — and head here for reactions from TV stars.

Meryl Streep, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for The Post:

“I’m thrilled for the movie, for Steven and Tom, and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks HFPA.”

Tom Hanks, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for The Post:

“Very happy the work of the others on The Post has been given the attention they deserve. Thank you to the HFPA.”

Hugh Jackman, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, for The Greatest Showman:

Over 7 years ago we began the journey to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears …. giving up was never an option. As it is said – with great risk comes great reward. Thank you #HFPA! @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/qgyZ5v9AUh — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 11, 2017

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Battle of the Sexes:

“Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King. She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of BATTLE OF THE SEXES, a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of.”

Guillermo del Toro, nominated for Best Director for The Shape of Water:

“On behalf of the entire cast and crew of THE SHAPE OF WATER and Fox Searchlight, I am profoundly grateful for the seven nominations the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has bestowed upon our picture. Above all, THE SHAPE OF WATER is about love overcoming fear and embracing the Other. I cannot begin to thank the HFPA for recognizing the very spirit in which we made this film.”

Sam Rockwell, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri:

“I want to thank the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor, and to also thank and congratulate Martin McDonagh, my friend and collaborator, for bringing Dixon, Mildred, and the characters of Three Billboards to the screen. It is both exciting and humbling to be joined by Willem, Armie, Christopher and Richard, all of whom I have admired for many years. I am thrilled for Fran, Martin, Carter and the cast and crew who made Three Billboards.”

Nora Twomey, director of The Breadwinner, nominated for Best Motion Picture, Animated:

“This is just wonderful news! On behalf of our amazing team, I am so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for nominating ‘The Breadwinner.’ Across three countries and over four years, this film has been our passion. I have been deeply moved by the generosity of our cast, crew, producers and financiers in helping bring Parvana’s story to the screen. We are truly honored to be in the company of our fellow nominees at this years Golden Globe Awards.”

Judi Dench, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for Victoria & Abdul:

“The Golden Globes, hooray! What wonderful news on such a snowy day in London.”

Carlos Saldanha, director of Ferdinand, nominated for Best Motion Picture, Animated:

“I’m so honored and excited about these nominations! Congrats to the Blue Sky and Fox teams for being a part of this journey with me. Congrats to Nick Jonas for creating such a beautiful and powerful song for Ferdinand!!! Go team!!!!”

James Franco, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, for The Disaster Artist:

“Thank you to the HFPA, who have been supportive of my work since I played James Dean 16 years ago. I am grateful that they have recognized our film “The Disaster Artist” for Best Comedy, and for nominating me as an actor. This movie could only have happened because I was supported by my family and friends. I acted opposite my brother, Dave, and it was produced by my friend of 20 years, Seth Rogen, and his company Point Grey. From the incredible writers, Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, to the amazing cast, and our regular crew, this movie was blessed and a gift to be a part of. I’m sure the real Tommy Weiseau is pretty happy right now too.”

Seth Rogen, producer of The Disaster Artist, nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

“We are thrilled and honored to be nominated. We want to thank the HFPA for giving us a reason to bust out our finest tuxedos and footballs.”

THE DISASTER ARTIST get nominated for big Hollywood awards!! What a story!! https://t.co/OAtIDytCYk — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 11, 2017

Hans Zimmer, nominated for Best Original Score, Dunkirk:

“My sincere thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing our experiment. We tried our hardest to blur the lines between music and vision to make the film a completely immersive experience for the audience. This is Chris’ film. The music is his words, his story-telling and it was an honor to collaborate with him.”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, nominated for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture, for The Post:

“Thank you to the HFPA for this incredible honor. Congratulations to our fellow nominees and to our compatriots of THE POST. We are beyond thrilled to be in your company.”

Sally Hawkins, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for The Shape of Water:

“What a beautiful gift. Thank you with all my heart to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honouring this special film and my part in it. I am so very humbled by this acknowledgement. Every piece of this film was and is a gift for me. Working with Guillermo del Toro along with this exceptional cast and crew was one of the most extraordinary heart expanding experiences. He is one of the greatest filmmakers of our time I believe. And I am beyond thrilled that his vision, his ingenuity and artwork has been recognized in this way…. Thank you with all my heart thank you. I believe in magic and this is a magical thing.”

Gary Oldman, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Darkest Hour:

“I am amazed, flattered and very proud of my first Golden Globe Nomination. I am also honored to find myself in such company as I am a serious admirer of all the work of all the other nominees.”

Jonny Greenwood, nominated for Best Original Score for Phantom Thread:

“I’m honored to have my music in Phantom Thread nominated alongside such talented film score composers. This is the fourth film with my friend Paul Thomas Anderson. It’s a happy and productive partnership, one where I’m given a ridiculous amount of freedom to write music and explore ideas with him. I’m very glad to see this relationship recognised by such a nomination.”

Martin McDonagh, nominated for Best Director for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri:

“I’m thrilled to receive the news today of the film’s six Golden Globe nominations, and especially that my good friends Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, and our composer Carter Burwell, have been recognised for their brilliant work. And I’d like to sincerely thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their support and recognition”

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC.

This post will continue to be updated…