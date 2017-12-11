Armie Hammer's daughter can't be bothered with his Golden Globe nod: 'Can I have cereal?'

It’s 4:45 a.m. and the 2018 Golden Globe nominations are about to be announced. Unlike many of his peers on this year’s awards trail, snuggled in bed is Armie Hammer, whose performance in Luca Guadagnino’s stunning same-sex romance Call Me by Your Name is about to bring the 31-year-old actor his first nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, much to the satisfaction of many. His kids, however, had bigger things — like rousing their dad from sleep — on their mind.

“I tried,” Hammer tells EW of attempting to share news of the nod with his early-rising companions: three-year-old daughter, Harper, and 11-month-old son, Ford. “I said, ‘Harper, daddy got nominated for a Golden Globe!’ And she goes: ‘Oh, where is it?’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t win one, I got nominated!’ She asks, ‘Is it here?’ and I go, ‘No.’ Then, she goes, ‘Oh. Can I have cereal?'”

Chuckling at the situation, Hammer embraces his status as a working dad without hesitation.

“Yep, okay, fair enough, you can have cereal,” he says with a laugh. “Children will keep you grounded, that’s for sure.”

Grounded in fatherly duties as he may be, Hammer is still one of the most in-demand dads in Hollywood, and Call Me by Your Name is blazing a gilded path to the Oscars. So far, the actor has earned notices from the HFPA, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Film Independent Spirit Awards, while the film itself has landed on year-end lists from the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review — two key Oscar foretellers.

Everett Collection

“Everybody can relate to the first time they were infatuated with somebody and went out on a limb and made themselves vulnerable enough to tell that person,” he says of the film’s relatable (and award-winning) themes of familial resilience, desire, and passion — the latter of which here blossoms between a teen and his father’s live-in academic assistant. “And to have that end in a way where you shouldn’t cry because it’s over, but smile because it happened, I think a lot of people can relate to that, which makes it a timeless story. The world right now is a scary place and filled with a lot of hate, so to have a movie that just promotes love, people are enjoying that… I truly believe that the message is: love is love is love, and this is a love story that anybody can relate to, regardless of identification and orientation.”

That sense of family and togetherness extends to Hammer’s relationship with costar Timothée Chalamet (also nominated Monday) and Guadagnino, who was curiously left out of the HFPA’s best director lineup, though Hammer still sees the glass as half full.

“I congratulated Luca for his best picture nomination… I’m so happy that he got [that],” he stresses, crediting the Italian filmmaker for creating an atmosphere that allowed his principal cast to produce the best work possible. “None of us would be here if it wasn’t for him and what he did as our director… It’s been an amazing honor.”

Call Me by Your Name is in theaters now.