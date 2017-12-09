What time are the Golden Globes nominations? And other burning questions answered!

Next week, Christmas will come early for a few of Hollywood’s biggest stars, who will wake up to find a great big shiny Golden Globe nomination in their stocking (or at least, like, in their email).

That’s right — awards season is officially in full swing, and the next stop on the whole statuette circuit is coming up fast. So if you don’t want to be a minute behind the news of which movies and series will be battling it out for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s top honors, read on for the answers to all of your burning questions about the Golden Globe nominations, below!

When are the Golden Globes nominations?

The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11, bright and early at 5:15 a.m. PT/8:15 a.m. ET.

How can I watch?

You can stream the presentation live on the Golden Globes website or in a Facebook Live that will take place on the Golden Globes Facebook page. For more exclusive content from the announcement ceremony, check out the Golden Globes Instagram Story on Monday.

Who is announcing them?

The HFPA has assembled a starry quartet to share the big news: Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone will announce the nominees. Joining them for the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills will be new Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson (a.k.a. Dwayne Johnson’s daughter), HFPA President Meher Tatna, and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman.

What and who will be nominated?

Of course, nobody actually knows quite yet — but we certainly have a few ideas about which names we expect, and hope, to hear Monday morning. One thing we do know: If Jordan Peele’s genre-bending social satire Get Out picks up some nods (and it really, really should), they’ll be in the comedy/musical categories rather than drama.

What about the ACTUAL Golden Globes?

Hollywood’s biggest party of the year (and accompanying awards presentation) will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Seth Meyers will host the ceremony, which will air on his home network, NBC. That gives you less than a month! Now don’t you have some movies to watch?