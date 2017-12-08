Here's a wish list for Monday's Golden Globe nominations

Oh hello, is it getting a little warm in here? Could it be the start of — yes! — awards-show fever? After months of talk and early speculations, awards season is ready to begin in earnest with the Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning and Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild nominations to follow. Combined, these nods will give us a slightly clearer lens to look at the path to the Oscars in March.
The nicest thing about picking a Golden Globes wishlist is that they’re so much more elbow room thanks to the division of films into both drama and musical or comedy categories — unless you are a supporting actor or director, then you are out of luck. (If anyone knows the answer as to why this is, please let us know.)
Best Supporting Actor
So here’s the most crowded race of the year, and one we could easily pick 10 worthy nominees. Alas, that’s not how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association plays it. So here’s what we’d like to see happen:
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
Jason Mitchell, Mudbound TIE Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Dream wildcard entry: Patrick Stewart, Logan
Best Supporting Actress
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Rosamund Pike, Hostiles
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Dream wildcard entry: Ugh, so many! Tiffany Haddish for Girls Trip! Kristen Scott Thomas for Darkest Hour! Mary J. Blige for Mudbound! Allison Williams for Get Out!
Best Actor Drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger,
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Tom Hanks, The Post
Dream wildcard entry: Christian Bale, who gives the performance of his life in Hostiles
Best Actor Comedy
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Dream wildcard entry: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarock (yeah, you heard me)
Best Actress Comedy
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick
Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Best Actress Drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Vicky Krieps, Phantom Thread
Dream wildcard entry: Jennifer Lawrence, mother!
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Dream wildcard entry: Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards; Ridley Scott for All the Money in the World; Joe Wright, Darkest Hour
Best Picture Comedy
Lady Bird
The Big Sick
Get Out
The Disaster Artist
I, Tonya
Best Picture Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
The Post
Call Me By Your Name
Dream wildcard entries: The Florida Project, Hostiles, Darkest Hour, Mudbound, All the Money in the World
