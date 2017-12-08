Here's a wish list for Monday's Golden Globe nominations

Oh hello, is it getting a little warm in here? Could it be the start of — yes! — awards-show fever? After months of talk and early speculations, awards season is ready to begin in earnest with the Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning and Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild nominations to follow. Combined, these nods will give us a slightly clearer lens to look at the path to the Oscars in March.

The nicest thing about picking a Golden Globes wishlist is that they’re so much more elbow room thanks to the division of films into both drama and musical or comedy categories — unless you are a supporting actor or director, then you are out of luck. (If anyone knows the answer as to why this is, please let us know.)

Best Supporting Actor

Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight

So here’s the most crowded race of the year, and one we could easily pick 10 worthy nominees. Alas, that’s not how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association plays it. So here’s what we’d like to see happen:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name

Jason Mitchell, Mudbound TIE Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Dream wildcard entry: Patrick Stewart, Logan

Best Supporting Actress

Merie Wallace/A24

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Rosamund Pike, Hostiles

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Dream wildcard entry: Ugh, so many! Tiffany Haddish for Girls Trip! Kristen Scott Thomas for Darkest Hour! Mary J. Blige for Mudbound! Allison Williams for Get Out!

Best Actor Drama

Jack English/Focus Features

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger,

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Tom Hanks, The Post

Dream wildcard entry: Christian Bale, who gives the performance of his life in Hostiles

Best Actor Comedy

Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Dream wildcard entry: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarock (yeah, you heard me)

Best Actress Comedy

Merie Wallace/A24

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick

Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Best Actress Drama

Fox Searchlight

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Vicky Krieps, Phantom Thread

Dream wildcard entry: Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

Best Director

Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Dream wildcard entry: Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards; Ridley Scott for All the Money in the World; Joe Wright, Darkest Hour

Best Picture Comedy

Justin Lubin/Universal

Lady Bird

The Big Sick

Get Out

The Disaster Artist

I, Tonya

Best Picture Drama

Warner Bros.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

The Post

Call Me By Your Name

Dream wildcard entries: The Florida Project, Hostiles, Darkest Hour, Mudbound, All the Money in the World