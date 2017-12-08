Here's a wish list for Monday's Golden Globe nominations

Sara Vilkomerson
December 08, 2017 AT 01:30 PM EST

Oh hello, is it getting a little warm in here? Could it be the start of — yes! — awards-show fever? After months of talk and early speculations, awards season is ready to begin in earnest with the Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning and Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild nominations to follow. Combined, these nods will give us a slightly clearer lens to look at the path to the Oscars in March.

The nicest thing about picking a Golden Globes wishlist is that they’re so much more elbow room thanks to the division of films into both drama and musical or comedy categories — unless you are a supporting actor or director, then you are out of luck. (If anyone knows the answer as to why this is, please let us know.)

Best Supporting Actor

Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight

So here’s the most crowded race of the year, and one we could easily pick 10 worthy nominees. Alas, that’s not how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association plays it. So here’s what we’d like to see happen:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
Jason Mitchell, Mudbound TIE Armie Hammer,  Call Me By Your Name 

Dream wildcard entry: Patrick Stewart, Logan 

Best Supporting Actress

Merie Wallace/A24

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Rosamund Pike, Hostiles 
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread 

Dream wildcard entry: Ugh, so many! Tiffany Haddish for Girls Trip! Kristen Scott Thomas for Darkest Hour! Mary J. Blige for Mudbound! Allison Williams for Get Out! 

Best Actor Drama

Jack English/Focus Features

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger, 
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Tom Hanks, The Post

Dream wildcard entry: Christian Bale, who gives the performance of his life in Hostiles 

Best Actor Comedy

Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out 
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman 
Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick 
Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Dream wildcard entry: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarock (yeah, you heard me)

Best Actress Comedy

Merie Wallace/A24

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick 
Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes 
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Best Actress Drama

Fox Searchlight

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post 
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game 
Vicky Krieps, Phantom Thread 

Dream wildcard entry: Jennifer Lawrence, mother! 

Best Director

Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk 
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Dream wildcard entry: Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards; Ridley Scott for All the Money in the World; Joe Wright, Darkest Hour

Best Picture Comedy

Justin Lubin/Universal

Lady Bird
The Big Sick
Get Out
The Disaster Artist
I, Tonya

Best Picture Drama

Warner Bros.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
The Post
Call Me By Your Name

Dream wildcard entriesThe Florida Project, HostilesDarkest HourMudbound, All the Money in the World

 

