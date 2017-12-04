2018 awards season scoreboard: Who's leading the Oscar race?

Joey Nolfi
December 04, 2017 AT 04:50 PM EST

The fall festivals set the race in motion, giving us sturdy contenders in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and now it’s time for the moving parts of the Oscar machine to come together as the critics groups and precursor bodies announce their year-end nominees and winners. So, between presumed mainstays like the aforementioned titles and new threats like The Post and Phantom Thread, who’s really leading the pack in the big six categories as their respective contests take shape? Read on for EW’s awards season scoreboard, which tracks every major precursor victory and nomination in anticipation of the Oscar nominations on Jan. 23.

Key awards season dates ahead:

Dec. 6 – Critics Choice Awards nominations announcement
Dec. 7 – AFI Awards announcement
Dec. 10 – Screen Actors Guild Awards voting ends
Dec. 11 – Golden Globe nominations announcement
Dec. 13 – SAG Award nominations
Dec. 15 – BAFTA voting begins
Jan. 3 – Golden Globe ballots due
Jan. 4 – Writers Guild of America nominations announcement
Jan. 5 – Oscar nomination ballots sent to voters
Jan. 5 – Producers Guild of America voting begins
Jan. 7 – Golden Globes
Jan. 11 – Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 11 – Directors Guild of America nominations announcement
Jan. 12 – Oscar nomination ballots due
Jan. 20 – Producers Guild of America Awards
Jan. 21 – Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan. 23 – Oscar nominations announcement
Jan. 26 – ACE Eddie Awards
Jan. 27 – Art Directors Guild Awards
Feb. 3 – Directors Guild of America Awards
Feb. 11 – Writers Guild of America Awards
Feb. 18 – BAFTA Awards
March 3 – Film Independent Spirit Awards
March 4 – Oscars

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Key festival appearances: Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, New York
Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
Metacritic: 95
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • Gotham Awards
  • Los Angeles Film Critics Association
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10
  • TIFF People’s Choice Award second runner-up
Pending contests: 
  • Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Lady Bird

Key festival appearances: Telluride, Toronto, New York
Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
Metacritic: 94
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • New York Film Critics Circle
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10
Pending contests: 
  • Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Key festival appearances: Venice, Toronto
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Metacritic: 87
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • TIFF People’s Choice Award
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • Venice Film Festival Golden Lion
Pending contests: 
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Get Out

Key festival appearances: Sundance
Rotten Tomatoes: 99%
Metacritic: 84
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10
  • Gotham Awards
Pending contests: 
  • Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

The Florida Project

Key festival appearances: Cannes (out of competition), Toronto, New York
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
Metacritic: 92
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10
  • Gotham Awards
  • Los Angeles Film Critics Association runner-up
Pending contests: 
  • Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

The Post

Key festival appearances: None
Rotten Tomatoes: Reviews embargoed until Dec. 6
Metacritic: Reviews embargoed until Dec. 6
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • National Board of Review – Best Film of 2017 

I, Tonya

Key festival appearances: Toronto, AFI Fest
Rotten Tomatoes: 87%
Metacritic: 76
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • TIFF People’s Choice Award runner-up
  • Gotham Awards
Pending contests: 
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Dunkirk

Key festival appearances: None
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Metacritic: 94
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10
Pending contests: 
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

The Shape of Water

Key festival appearances: Venice, Telluride, Toronto, AFI Fest
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
Metacritic: 85
Best Picture (or equivalent) victories: 
  • Venice Golden Lion
Pending contests: 
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

The Big Sick

Key festival appearances: Sundance, SXSW
Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
Metacritic: 86
Pending contests: 
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Mudbound

Key festival appearances: Sundance, Toronto, New York, AFI Fest
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Metacritic: 85
Pending contests: 
  • Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Phantom Thread

Key festival appearances: None
Rotten Tomatoes: Reviews embargoed
Metacritic: Reviews embargoed
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10

The Disaster Artist

Key festival appearances: Toronto, AFI Fest
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Metacritic: 76
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: 
  • National Board of Review top 10

Still in the hunt: Wonder Woman, Darkest Hour, Detroit, Battle of the Sexes

