2018 awards season scoreboard: Who's leading the Oscar race?

The fall festivals set the race in motion, giving us sturdy contenders in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and now it’s time for the moving parts of the Oscar machine to come together as the critics groups and precursor bodies announce their year-end nominees and winners. So, between presumed mainstays like the aforementioned titles and new threats like The Post and Phantom Thread, who’s really leading the pack in the big six categories as their respective contests take shape? Read on for EW’s awards season scoreboard, which tracks every major precursor victory and nomination in anticipation of the Oscar nominations on Jan. 23.

Key awards season dates ahead:

Dec. 6 – Critics Choice Awards nominations announcement

Dec. 7 – AFI Awards announcement

Dec. 10 – Screen Actors Guild Awards voting ends

Dec. 11 – Golden Globe nominations announcement

Dec. 13 – SAG Award nominations

Dec. 15 – BAFTA voting begins

Jan. 3 – Golden Globe ballots due

Jan. 4 – Writers Guild of America nominations announcement

Jan. 5 – Oscar nomination ballots sent to voters

Jan. 5 – Producers Guild of America voting begins

Jan. 7 – Golden Globes

Jan. 11 – Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 11 – Directors Guild of America nominations announcement

Jan. 12 – Oscar nomination ballots due

Jan. 20 – Producers Guild of America Awards

Jan. 21 – Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jan. 23 – Oscar nominations announcement

Jan. 26 – ACE Eddie Awards

Jan. 27 – Art Directors Guild Awards

Feb. 3 – Directors Guild of America Awards

Feb. 11 – Writers Guild of America Awards

Feb. 18 – BAFTA Awards

March 3 – Film Independent Spirit Awards

March 4 – Oscars

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Key festival appearances: Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, New York

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Metacritic: 95

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

Gotham Awards

Los Angeles Film Critics Association

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

National Board of Review top 10

TIFF People’s Choice Award second runner-up

Pending contests:

Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Lady Bird

Key festival appearances: Telluride, Toronto, New York

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Metacritic: 94

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

New York Film Critics Circle

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

National Board of Review top 10

Pending contests:

Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Key festival appearances: Venice, Toronto

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Metacritic: 87

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

TIFF People’s Choice Award

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

Venice Film Festival Golden Lion

Pending contests:

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Get Out

Key festival appearances: Sundance

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Metacritic: 84

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

National Board of Review top 10

Gotham Awards

Pending contests:

Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

The Florida Project

Key festival appearances: Cannes (out of competition), Toronto, New York

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Metacritic: 92

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

National Board of Review top 10

Gotham Awards

Los Angeles Film Critics Association runner-up Pending contests: Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)

The Post

Key festival appearances: None

Rotten Tomatoes: Reviews embargoed until Dec. 6

Metacritic: Reviews embargoed until Dec. 6

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

National Board of Review – Best Film of 2017

I, Tonya

Key festival appearances: Toronto, AFI Fest

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Metacritic: 76

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

TIFF People’s Choice Award runner-up

Gotham Awards

Pending contests:

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Dunkirk

Key festival appearances: None

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Metacritic: 94

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations:

National Board of Review top 10

Pending contests:

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

The Shape of Water

Key festival appearances: Venice, Telluride, Toronto, AFI Fest

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Metacritic: 85

Best Picture (or equivalent) victories:

Venice Golden Lion

Pending contests:

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

The Big Sick

Key festival appearances: Sundance, SXSW

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Metacritic: 86

Pending contests:

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Mudbound

Key festival appearances: Sundance, Toronto, New York, AFI Fest

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Metacritic: 85

Pending contests:

Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)

Phantom Thread

Key festival appearances: None

Rotten Tomatoes: Reviews embargoed

Metacritic: Reviews embargoed

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review top 10 The Disaster Artist Key festival appearances: Toronto, AFI Fest Rotten Tomatoes: 94% Metacritic: 76 Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review top 10

Still in the hunt: Wonder Woman, Darkest Hour, Detroit, Battle of the Sexes

NEXT PAGE: Best Actress