2018 awards season scoreboard: Who's leading the Oscar race?

The fall festivals set the race in motion, giving us sturdy contenders in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and now it’s time for the moving parts of the Oscar machine to come together as the critics groups and precursor bodies announce their year-end nominees and winners. So, between presumed mainstays like the aforementioned titles and new threats like The Post and Phantom Thread, who’s really leading the pack in the big six categories as their respective contests take shape? Read on for EW’s awards season scoreboard, which tracks every major precursor victory and nomination in anticipation of the Oscar nominations on Jan. 23.
Key awards season dates ahead:
Dec. 6 – Critics Choice Awards nominations announcement
Dec. 7 – AFI Awards announcement
Dec. 10 – Screen Actors Guild Awards voting ends
Dec. 11 – Golden Globe nominations announcement
Dec. 13 – SAG Award nominations
Dec. 15 – BAFTA voting begins
Jan. 3 – Golden Globe ballots due
Jan. 4 – Writers Guild of America nominations announcement
Jan. 5 – Oscar nomination ballots sent to voters
Jan. 5 – Producers Guild of America voting begins
Jan. 7 – Golden Globes
Jan. 11 – Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 11 – Directors Guild of America nominations announcement
Jan. 12 – Oscar nomination ballots due
Jan. 20 – Producers Guild of America Awards
Jan. 21 – Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan. 23 – Oscar nominations announcement
Jan. 26 – ACE Eddie Awards
Jan. 27 – Art Directors Guild Awards
Feb. 3 – Directors Guild of America Awards
Feb. 11 – Writers Guild of America Awards
Feb. 18 – BAFTA Awards
March 3 – Film Independent Spirit Awards
March 4 – Oscars
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
- Gotham Awards
- Los Angeles Film Critics Association
- National Board of Review top 10
- TIFF People’s Choice Award second runner-up
- Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
Lady Bird
- New York Film Critics Circle
- National Board of Review top 10
- Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- TIFF People’s Choice Award
- Venice Film Festival Golden Lion
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
Get Out
- National Board of Review top 10
- Gotham Awards
- Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
The Florida Project
- National Board of Review top 10
- Gotham Awards
- Los Angeles Film Critics Association runner-up
- Film Independent Spirit Awards (winners announced March 3)
The Post
- National Board of Review – Best Film of 2017
I, Tonya
- TIFF People’s Choice Award runner-up
- Gotham Awards
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
Dunkirk
- National Board of Review top 10
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
The Shape of Water
- Venice Golden Lion
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
The Big Sick
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
Mudbound
- Satellite Awards (winners announced Feb. 10)
Phantom Thread
- National Board of Review top 10
The Disaster Artist
- National Board of Review top 10
Still in the hunt: Wonder Woman, Darkest Hour, Detroit, Battle of the Sexes
NEXT PAGE: Best Actress
Comments