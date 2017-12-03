This time of year, another weekend means another round of precursor awards action in the run-up to the Oscars, and Sunday’s Los Angeles Film Critics Association honors are poised to generate some extra heat for 2017’s crop of contenders.
Playing a key role in the publicity machine that either makes or breaks would-be Oscar competitors, critics circles from coast to coast — including New York’s influential arm, which named Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird the best film of the year on Thursday —typically provide a vital visibility boost to fringe contenders jockeying for positioning in the race; they can also continue the momentum generated by steadfast contenders that have already made a strong imprint on the trail thus far.
One such awards hopeful who received an encouraging push Sunday from the LAFCA is Willem Dafoe, whose performance in The Florida Project adds yet another award to the veteran actor’s ballooning mantle of trophies won this year, as he nabbed similar recognition from the NYFCC and the National Board of Review earlier this week.
The LAFCA’s taste in supporting actors is hit or miss when it comes to Academy crossover, with the groups sharing six mutual winners in the category since 2007, though none of the LAFCA’s choices from the remaining years went on to bag an Oscar nod.
On the women’s side, Laurie Metcalf garners her second major victory of the season for her supporting role in Lady Bird, just days after taking the National Board of Review award in the same category. The LAFCA hasn’t correctly predicted the Academy’s best supporting actress winner since 2013, when Lupita Nyong’o won for 12 Years a Slave.
With no clear-cut frontrunner in the race for best picture, this year the critics sit at a unique place at the head of the precursor stretch, their voices amplified as industry voters search for a priority picture to rally around before the guilds begin their nominations announcements in the days ahead (namely the Screen Actors Guild, which reveals its list of annual honorees Dec. 13).
Since 2006, the LAFCA has correctly foretold the Academy’s top honoree three times; in 2009 (Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker), in 2015 (Tom McCarthy’s Spotlight) and last year, when Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight triumphed with the LAFCA in anticipation of taking the Oscar for best picture.
In terms of acting wins across the last decade, the LAFCA has heralded an eventual Oscar-winning performance from a leading actress five times (Helen Mirren, Marion Cotillard, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and Patricia Arquette), with three further victors (Emmanuelle Riva, Charlotte Rampling, Isabelle Huppert) going on to receive Academy Award nominations. Across the same period, four of the LAFCA’s best actor champions (Daniel Day-Lewis, Sean Penn, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth) have translated those victories into Oscar success stories as well.
Check out a full list of the 2017 LAFCA Award winners, which will be updated as they are announced, below.
Best Picture
WINNER:
RUNNER-UP:
Best Director
WINNER:
RUNNER-UP:
Best Actor
WINNER:
RUNNER-UP:
Best Actress
WINNER:
RUNNER-UP:
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
RUNNER-UP: Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
RUNNER-UP: Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Best Animation
WINNER: The Breadwinner
RUNNER-UP: Coco
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER:
RUNNER-UP:
Best Documentary
WINNER: Faces Places
RUNNER-UP: Jane
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Jordan Peele – Get Out
RUNNER-UP: Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Editing
WINNER: Lee Smith – Dunkirk
RUNNER-UP: Tatiana S. Riegel – I, Tonya
Best Production Design
WINNER: Dennis Gassner – Blade Runner 2049
RUNNER-UP: Paul D. Austerberry – The Shape of Water
Best Music Score
WINNER: Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
RUNNER-UP: Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Dan Laustsen – The Shape of Water
RUNNER-UP: Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049
New Generation Award
WINNER:
