Lady Gaga, kitties, Agnès Varda front documentaries submitted for Oscar consideration

Lady Gaga, Agnès Varda, and a band of vagrant cats walk into an Oscar category…

As awards season kicks into high gear, the Academy has announced a full list of 170 documentaries that will vie for the final five nomination slots in its best documentary feature category, including outstanding nonfiction works like Netflix’s Gaga: Five Foot Two, the Cannes favorite Faces Places, and the feline-focused crowd-pleaser Kedi.

Other notable titles include the Baltimore-set dance doc Step, the Jane Goodall-centered Jane, Amazon’s City of Ghosts, about a Syrian media activist group, an exploration of the suspicious death of an LGBT icon, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, and Icarus, Netflix’s probe into cyclist doping.

A press release indicates several of the films have not yet mounted the required qualification releases in New York and Los Angeles. Per AMPAS, submitted films must comply with category rules — which include week-long theatrical runs in both Los Angeles and New York — in order to advance to nominations voting.

The Academy will announce a 15-strong, narrowed shortlist of documentary features in December. From those, five selections will be announced as the category’s nominees on the morning of Jan. 23.

The 90th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 4, with television coverage airing on ABC. Read on for a full list of 170 films submitted for best documentary feature consideration, alphabetically, per the Academy.

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Aida’s Secrets”

“Al Di Qua”

“All the Rage”

“All These Sleepless Nights”

“AlphaGo”

“The American Media and the Second Assassination of President John F. Kennedy”

“And the Winner Isn’t”

“Angels Within”

“Architects of Denial”

“Arthur Miller: Writer”

“Atomic Homefront”

“The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography”

“Bang! The Bert Berns Story”

“Bending the Arc”

“Big Sonia”

“Bill Nye: Science Guy”

“Birthright: A War Story”

“Bobbi Jene”

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”

“Born in China”

“Born to Lead: The Sal Aunese Story”

“Boston”

“Brimstone & Glory”

“Bronx Gothic”

“Burden”

“California Typewriter”

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Casting JonBenet”

“Chasing Coral”

“Chasing Trane”

“Chavela”

“Citizen Jane: Battle for the City”

“City of Ghosts”

“Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives”

“Cries from Syria”

“Cruel & Unusual”

“Cuba and the Cameraman”

“Dawson City: Frozen Time”

“Dealt”

“The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson”

“Destination Unknown”

“Dina”

“Dolores”

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

“A Dying King: The Shah of Iran”

“Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)”

“Earth: One Amazing Day”

“11/8/16”

“Elian”

“Embargo”

“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars”

“Escapes”

“Everybody Knows… Elizabeth Murray”

“Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”

“Extraordinary Ordinary People”

“Faces Places”

“The Farthest”

“The Final Year”

“Finding Oscar”

“500 Years”

“Food Evolution”

“For Ahkeem”

“The Force”

“The Freedom to Marry”

“From the Ashes”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two”

“A German Life”

“Get Me Roger Stone”

“Gilbert”

“God Knows Where I Am”

“Good Fortune”

“A Gray State”

“Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All”

“Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story”

“Hearing Is Believing”

“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS”

“Human Flow”

“I Am Another You”

“I Am Evidence”

“I Am Jane Doe”

“I Called Him Morgan”

“Icarus”

“If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast”

“The Incomparable Rose Hartman”

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

“Intent to Destroy”

“Jane”

“Jeremiah Tower The Last Magnificent”

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton”

“Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold”

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower”

“Karl Marx City”

“Kedi”

“Keep Quiet”

“Kiki”

“LA 92”

“The Last Dalai Lama?”

“The Last Laugh”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Legion of Brothers”

“Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982 – 1992”

“Let’s Play Two”

“Letters from Baghdad”

“Long Strange Trip”

“Look & See”

“Machines”

“Man in Red Bandana”

“Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance”

“Motherland”

“Mully”

“My Scientology Movie”

“Naples ’44”

“Neary’s – The Dream at the End of the Rainbow”

“Night School”

“No Greater Love”

“No Stone Unturned”

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”

“Nowhere to Hide”

“Obit”

“Oklahoma City”

“One of Us”

“The Paris Opera”

“The Pathological Optimist”

“Prosperity”

“The Pulitzer at 100”

“Quest”

“Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman”

“The Rape of Recy Taylor”

“The Reagan Show”

“Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan”

“Risk”

“A River Below”

“Rocky Ros Muc”

“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World”

“Santoalla”

“School Life”

“Score: A Film Music Documentary”

“Served Like a Girl”

“The Settlers”

“78/52”

“Shadowman”

“Shot! The Psycho Spiritual Mantra of Rock”

“Sidemen: Long Road to Glory”

“The Skyjacker’s Tale”

“Sled Dogs”

“Soufra”

“Spettacolo”

“Step”

“Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex-Trafficking”

“Strong Island”

“Surviving Peace”

“Swim Team”

“Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton”

“Take My Nose… Please!”

“They Call Us Monsters”

“32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide”

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“Tickling Giants”

“Trophy”

“Twenty Two”

“Unrest”

“Vince Giordano – There’s a Future in the Past”

“Voyeur”

“Wait for Your Laugh”

“Wasted! The Story of Food Waste”

“Water & Power: A California Heist”

“Whitney. “Can I Be Me””

“Whose Streets?”

“The Work”