Emmys 2017: Who really deserves the nominations

Make no mistake, it was an outstanding year for drama.

From can’t-miss limited series like Big Little Lies and Feud to binge-worthy gems like The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, Emmy voters will have quite a responsibility deciding which series deserves the coveted golden girl when the Emmys are awarded Sept. 17 on CBS.

With the May 1 entry deadline already past — and voting for the nomination round set to begin June 12 — I’ve listed who I believe should/will receive a nod in the top categories. (For more picks from fellow journalists and critics, check out Gold Derby).

Nominations will be announced July 13. Will Christine Baranski get a nomination for her new streaming series, The Good Fight? Will Millie Bobby Brown get a shout-out for her work in Stranger Things? Here’s what I think.

Comedy Series

Veep

Modern Family

Atlanta

Black-ish

Girls

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Silicon Valley

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)

Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)

Andrea Martin (Great News)

Kate McKinnon (SNL)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (SNL)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Outstanding Drama

The Crown

This Is Us

Stranger Things

The Americans

Westworld

House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Actress in a Drama

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Paul Giamatti (Billions)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Thandie Hall (Westworld)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This is Us)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Maura Tierney (The Affair)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Ed Harris (Westworld)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Outstanding Limited Series

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Big Little Lies

Fargo

American Crime

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Oprah Winfrey (Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks)

Bryce Dallas Howard (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (Feud)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Ellen Burstyn (Custody)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Hank Azaria (The Wizard of Lies)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

Martin Freeman (Sherlock)

Benito Martinez (American Crime)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)