Grammys returning to New York City in 2018

The biggest names in music will be collecting their 2018 Grammy Awards under the eye of Lady Liberty, as the Recording Academy is set to hold its annual ceremony — its 60th overall — Jan. 28 at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden.

Several entertainment icons helped announce the news in a New York-set video short published online Tuesday. The clip sees various artists — from Spike Lee and Cyndi Lauper to Tony Bennett, Joan Jett, and Nile Rodgers — posted at different locations throughout the city, proclaiming its greatness as a space for diverse musical stylings.

“New York is a material world perfect for a material girl,” Rodgers says in the teaser, posing in the middle of a busy intersection. Standing in front of Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, Jett adds: “It’s an electric lady giving birth to the Voodoo Child.”

The move comes after the Grammys were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles 14 consecutive times, beginning in 2004. New York last hosted the Grammy Awards in 2003, when Norah Jones won both Record of the Year and Album of the Year for “Don’t Know Why” and Come Away With Me, respectively.

“It had always been something I had thought was of interest to us; it was really all about the details,” Recording Academy president Neil Portnow told Billboard of the move. “We’ve been in L.A. for many years; we used to bounce back and forth from time to time. With the East Coast being the home for half the membership of the Academy — certainly there’s a very vibrant, vital part of the music industry on the East Coast and in New York — and given that this is an anniversary year for us, it’s a special chance to celebrate.”

Though the Grammys will return to Los Angeles in 2019, the publication indicates around $200 million of economic benefits will be brought to New York next year as a result of the Grammys’ temporary relocation. The Recording Academy also plans to launch several concerts and tie-in events in the run-up to the 2018 telecast, with the city itself chipping in for more.

“There will of course be the many Grammy-related events that happen in and around the city, and we’re really focused on inclusion and access,” Julie Menin, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, told Billboard. “There are a limited number of people that attend the awards themselves, and then of course many millions of people who watch the event on TV, but we’re really focused also on celebrating music in general in New York City.”

Ahead of the Grammys’ Jan. 28, 2018 edition, watch Lee’s musical tour of New York City above.