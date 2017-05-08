MTV Movie & TV Awards: What you didn't see and hear

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have come and gone, but there’s still much to unpack — like what happened off-screen. EW was on the scene, and here are some off-air highlights:

And the crowd went wild…

Lots of applause filled Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Sunday throughout the evening, but there were some moments that had people going absolutely bonkers. Like when Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, the first gender non-binary identifying actor to be cast on a major TV series, presented the Best Actor in a Movie award to Emma Watson for her turn as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. During her speech, Watson praised MTV’s decision to create a genderless award for acting as well as Dillon for being a source of education.

Attendees also erupted into cheers during Millie Bobby Brown’s emotional speech while accepting the award for Best Actor in a Series, especially when she praised Stranger Things creators, the Duffer brothers, for creating “a badass female iconic character that I’ve got the honor to play.” (Zac Efron, who presented the award with Baywatch costar Alexandra Daddario, gave some on-site love, too; see below.)

Always fan boy out when 0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣'s around. Great to run into the #StrangerThings crew- even BETTER- handing @milliebbrown her 🍿. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ZRQQ2zN0hk — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) May 8, 2017

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome’s win for Best Kiss for Moonlight had one attendee yell, “I love you!” and, at the top of her lungs, “Tell the story! Yes!” Taraji P. Henson’s empowering acceptance speech for the Fight Against the System award for her work in Hidden Figures, in which she encouraged the dissolution of the myth that girls aren’t capable of math and science, also energized the crowd — as did Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who received a standing ovation while presenting the award to Henson with Tracee Ellis Ross.

Honorable Mentions: Lonnie Chavis, who took home Best Tearjerker along with Milo Ventimiglia for This Is Us; Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, who made the crowd go wild when they popped up in the nominations montage for Best Duo for Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party; host Adam DeVine and Josh Gad in the show’s opening, and DeVine’s “Adam Gets It” bit.

Things that go “OH NO!” in the night…

Okay, we admittedly can’t speak for everyone, but the sneak peek of It that debuted during the MTV Movie & TV Awards is the stuff of clown nightmares — and from the gasps heard round the room, we weren’t the only ones to lose our cool. Paired with an introduction where the lights dimmed and the horror film’s young stars walked out with flashlights, the footage was effectively terrifying.

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of "IT" from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Family first…

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson accepted the Generation Award and earlier this week, the show’s executive producers shared some insight into the honor, which has never been given to a franchise until now. “We’re celebrating what the masses love, we’re celebrating the popcorn movies,” Casey Patterson told EW at a junket on Thursday. “Blockbusters, comedy, action, fantasy, sci-fi. Fast & Furious is getting the Generation Award this year. That franchise is so diverse and it has such a huge, massive, global following. It’s really what this show is all about.”

Added Garrett English, “We have celebrated the films individually as we’ve gone and, even before the latest film was so galactically successful, it felt like a celebration of that as a franchise is an interesting evolution of what the Generation Award is — and at this point celebrating a franchise, especially that franchise, felt like a great place for us to be.”

Thank you so much MTV for the very generous Generation Award. You were all there from the beginning… and will always inspire us to reach higher. All love. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 7, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

After the party is the afterparty…

The awards wrapped with the cast of 13 Reasons Why awarding Stranger Things with the Show of the Year honor — and the festivities continued immediately after that at the Shrine Expo with “MTV + Toyota C-HR Present: One Night of Mischief: The Official Movie & TV Awards After Party.” The music was banging from the start and the setting was fantastical: a Rapunzel-looking performer sat on a moon swing; another person dressed in woodsy wear propped up on stilts.

On the dance floor, Get Out and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield showed off his moves, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell posed for photos, Tyler Posey and Holland Roden had a mini-Teen Wolf reunion, and much more. Not to mention, Steve Aoki acted as DJ, and DeVine, John Cena, Amber Rose, Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, Hannibal Buress, Jharrel Jerome, Ashton Sanders, Rita Ora, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Rebel Wilson, Yara Shahidi, the cast of Stranger Things, and others were in attendance.

Now, to recover…