Millie Bobby Brown mocks her MTV Movie & TV Awards breakdown in adorable video

After winning the awards season equivalent to a delectable Eggo, Millie Bobby Brown capped her moment in the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards spotlight with a splash of syrup, dropping tears of joy on stage as she thanked her cast mates while accepting the honor. Now, the 13-year-old Stranger Things star is poking fun at herself for the emotional bit in an adorable video on Instagram.

Brown — who rose to prominence on the first season of the Netflix sci-fi thriller as Eleven, a mysterious girl with telekinetic powers — posted the clip to social media Sunday night, again thanking fans of the show for their support before mimicking herself for crying in front of a live audience on national television.

“Thank you, everyone who voted,” she said in the video, just before feigning another tear-filled bit. “I shouldn’t get emotional again because I, like, broke down in my speech. Like, what is that? I’m supposed to be tough!”

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 7, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Referencing Stranger Things‘ victory in the Show of the Year category, Brown additionally expressed gratitude for viewers of the program. “We couldn’t have done it without our fans. We wouldn’t be here without you guys. We might not say it enough, but we love you,” she explained.

At Sunday night’s ceremony, Brown cried as she thanked the Golden Globe-nominated series’ actors, crew members, publicists, and her parents “for being so supportive.”

“Lastly, I want to thank the Duffer Brothers, because they’ve created a badass female iconic character that I’ve got the honor to play,” she told the cheering crowd at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. “Thank you guys so much, I love you.”

Check out Brown’s Instagram video (and her 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards acceptance speech) above. Stranger Things‘ second season debuts Oct. 31 on Netflix.