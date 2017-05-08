The 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things casts met. Here are the photos and GIFs.

Thanks to Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why — which was renewed for a second season Sunday — Netflix is home to two sets of young casts. When both groups attended the MTV Movie & TV awards on Sunday, it was only natural they’d link up — and that moment finally came when the 13 Reasons cast awarded the Stranger Things cast their prize for Show of the Year.

In the GIFs below, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and her gang can be seen running towards the 13 Reasons Why crew, which included Katherine Langford (Hannah) and Dylan Minnette (Clay).

As you can see in the image below, more epic offscreen Netflix crossovers went down: Marvel’s own Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and some of the ladies from Orange Is the New Black joined in on the fun.

From the left, you can see Shannon Purser, Charlie Heaton, Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Samira Wiley, Caleb McLaughlin, Danielle Brooks, Natalia Dyer, Mike Colter, Gaten Matarazzo, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, Dylan Minnette, Uzo Aduba, Michele Selene Ang, and Katherine Langford hanging together.

The night proved to be a big one for Stranger Things and Netflix, as Brown also took home an award for Best Actor in a Series and Ava Duvernay’s 13th won Best Documentary.

Orange Is the New Black returns this summer on June 9, while Stranger Things is back Oct. 31. You can see more Luke Cage when The Defenders debuts on Aug. 18. Read on for more of the exciting interactions at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and then go behind the scenes of the show.

We did it! First MTV show of the year award! Almost fell off my chair again 😂This one belongs to the Stranger Things fans! #mtvmovieawards #showoftheyear #strangerthings #bestfansever A post shared by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on May 7, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

US!!!!😆💥😆💥😆💥🏆 #strangerthingsSQUAD #WeWonBestTVshow #mtvawards #ThanksGuys #BeYourBiggestFan 😃 A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on May 7, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT