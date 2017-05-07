MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 winners: See the full list

Movie stars won’t be the only ones bestowed with golden popcorn Sunday night at the debut iteration of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Hosted by Workaholics star and co-creator Adam DeVine, this year’s show marks the first time MTV has included television shows in the annual event. The move paved the way for hits like Stranger Things, This Is Us, and Atlanta to rack up plenty of nominations.

Get Out is the leader of the pack for movie nominations, and sneak peeks are expected to come from the upcoming films Spider-Man: Homecoming and It. The Fast & Furious franchise is among the night’s honorees — stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese will be on hand to accept the MTV Generation Award, which in the past had only been given to individual actors.

In addition to incorporating TV, the always evolving awards show mixed it up with new and tweaked categories. Gone are gender-specific awards and in are newbies like Trending, Best American Story, and Next Generation.

See the full list of nominees below. Winners will be added as they are announced.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR (Presented by Toyota CH-R)

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam DeVine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)



TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend – (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – Trolls (20th Century Fox)

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live! (NBC)

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down (Netflix)

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)

TRENDING

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil (CBS)

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)