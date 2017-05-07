MTV Movie & TV Awards: Stranger Things wins Show of the Year

Time to break out the Eggos: Netflix’s Stranger Things just won the trophy for Show of the Year at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the first time the ceremony has expanded to include TV honors.

“We want to thank everyone so much,” Millie Bobby Brown began.

Then Finn Wolfhard took over the microphone. “First one ever. This is crazy. I guess I want to thank the Duffer brothers for creating the show and running the show and creating the show out of nothing,” he said, later honoring that the Duffers as well as director Shawn Levy, saying, “They treated us like true collaborators and not just little kids.”

“This is amazing,” interjected Caleb McLaughlin. “Thank you to Netflix. Where would we be without Netflix? When you’re having a bad day, what do you do when you go home?”

“Also, where would we be without our parents?” asked Gaten Matarazzo. “Because we would not be here quite literally.”

Lastly, Noah Schnapp jumped in: “And of course we want to thank the fans!”

The hit drama followed the mysterious goings-on in a rural Indiana town in the 1980s, beginning with the disappearance of a local 12-year-old, the appearance of a young girl with extraordinary abilities, and the subsequent vanishing of a teenager named Barb (Shannon Purser) everyone continues to mourn — at least on the internet. The series, set to return Halloween this year, stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Matthew Modine, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

Stranger Things beat out fellow nominees Pretty Little Liars, Insecure, Game of Thrones, Atlanta, and This Is Us.