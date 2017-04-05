Peabody Awards finalists include Stranger Things, Beyoncé's Lemonade, This Is Us

Netflix hit Stranger Things, Beyoncé’s transformative Lemonade, NBC breakout This Is Us, and the Oscar-winning documentary O.J.: Made in America are among the 60 finalists for the 76th annual Peabody Awards, which selects the best in electronic storytelling across genre and platform.

Other highlights on this year’s list of contenders include Veep, Atlanta, Ava DuVernay’s 13th, and the PBS special Great Performances: Hamilton’s America, which focused on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton.

This year’s jurors selected the 60 finalists out of 1,200 entries from film, TV, radio, and the internet. From here, 30 programs will be selected as winners, with the announcements made by category: Individual/Institutional on April 12; Documentary on April 18; Entertainment on April 20; and News/Radio/Public Service/Web/Education programming on April 25.

On May 20, Rashida Jones (who won a Peabody Award for her work on Parks and Recreation) will host the awards ceremony in New York. The event will air June 2 on PBS and Fusion at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Supporting sponsors of the 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony include the Emerson Collective, The Coca-Cola Co.; Entertainment Weekly is the official media sponsor.

Below, the 60 finalists for the Peabody Awards, listed by category and in alphabetical order.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

Ask the Storybots, JibJab Bros. Studios (Netflix)

Tumble Leaf, Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment (Amazon)

DOCUMENTARY

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, HBO Documentary Films and SOC Films (HBO)

Audrie & Daisy, AfterImage Public Media in association with Actual Films (Netflix)

Chasing Heroin, FRONTLINE (PBS/WGBH)

Confronting ISIS, FRONTLINE (PBS/WGBH)

Exodus, FRONTLINE (PBS/WGBH)

4.1 Miles, The New York Times Op-Docs (NYTimes.com)

Great Performances: Hamilton’s America, A RadicalMedia Production in association with THIRTEENTH PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET (PBS)

Hip-Hop Evolution, Banger Films (Netflix, HBO Canada)

Independent Lens: The Armor of Light, Purple Mickey Productions, in association with Fork Films (PBS)

Independent Lens: The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, Firelight Films, Inc. and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)

Independent Lens: Trapped, Trilogy Films LLC Bigmouth Productions, Cedar Creek Productions and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)

Islamic State’s Most Wanted, BBC World Service (BBC News Online)

Last Chance U, A Netflix production in association with Conde Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions (Netflix)

Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing, HBO Documentary Films and Break Thru Films in association with The Boston Globe (HBO)

MAVIS!, Film First and HBO Documentary Films (HBO)

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN Films and Laylow Films (ESPN)

POV: Hooligan Sparrow, POV | American Documentary (PBS)

POV: The Look of Silence, POV | American Documentary (PBS)

POV: The Return, POV | American Documentary (PBS)

POV: What Tomorrow Brings, POV | American Documentary (PBS)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, Deborah S. Esquenazi Productions, LLC (Investigation Discovery)

The Forger, The New York Times (Video)

The Secret Life of Muslims, Seftel Productions (Vox, The USA Today Network, PRI’s The World, CBS Sunday Morning)

13th, Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films (Netflix)

Zero Days, Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media, in association with Showtime Documentary Films, Global Produce/Jigsaw Productions (Showtime)

ENTERTAINMENT

American Crime, ABC Studios (ABC)

Atlanta, FX Productions (FX Networks)

Better Things, FX Productions (FX Networks)

Cleverman, Goalpost Pictures and Pukeko Pictures for ABC-TV Australia in co-production with SundanceTV and Red Arrow International, with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screen NSW and The New Zealand Screen Production Grant (SundanceTV)

Happy Valley, BBC One (BBC One, Netflix)

Horace and Pete, Pig Newton, Inc. (louisck.net)

Lemonade, HBO Entertainment in association with Parkwood Entertainment (HBO)

Marvel’s Luke Cage, Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

National Treasure, The Forge (Channel 4)

Stranger Things, 21 Laps for Netflix (Netflix)

This Is Us, Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Zaftig Films, 20th Century Fox Television (NBC)

The Night Of, HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites (HBO)

VEEP, HBO Entertainment (HBO)

NEWS

“Arrested at School: Criminalizing Classroom Misbehavior,” KNTV Bay Area (NBC)

“Battle for Mosul,” (CNN)

“Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS,” KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth (NBC)

CBS News 60 Minutes: “The White Helmets,” (CBS)

“Charity Caught on Camera,” WTHR-TV Indianapolis (NBC)

“Dangerous Exposure,” WTHR-TV Indianapolis (NBC)

“Heart of an Epidemic, West Virginia’s Opioid Addiction,” The CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley (CBS)

“ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” (CNN)

“Student Debt,” HBO, VICE, Bill Maher (HBO)

“Undercover in Syria,” (CNN)

PUBLIC SERVICE

“#MoreThanMean-Women in Sports ‘Face’ Harassment,” Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films (YouTube/Twitter/Facebook)

“100 Women,” BBC World Service (BBC World Network)

RADIO/PODCAST

A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, and My Mother, Transom.org

Homecoming, Gimlet Media

How to Be a Girl, Marlo Mack, in partnership with KUOW Seattle

In The Dark, APM Reports

The Heart: Silent Evidence Series, The Heart

This American Life: Anatomy of Doubt, This American Life, PBC in collaboration with The Marshall Project and ProPublica (Multiple stations/platforms)

The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel (Panoply)

“Unprisoned,” WWNO and AIR

“Wells Fargo Hurts Whistleblowers” (NPR)