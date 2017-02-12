J.K. Rowling, Lin Manuel-Miranda take a selfie at BAFTA Awards

J.K. Rowling is pushing away the unimaginable with a little help from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Harry Potter scribe cooled off from her weekend Twitter spat with Piers Morgan at Sunday’s BAFTA Awards, where she posed for an adorable selfie with the Tony-winning Hamilton actor and lyricist.

“All was well,” Miranda wrote alongside the photo, sharing it to his 1.25 million followers during the ceremony.

Rowling was nominated this year for a BAFTA in the outstanding British film category as part of the moviemaking team behind Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, though she ultimately lost to the crafters of Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake.

The BAFTA Awards telecast aired in the U.K. one night after Rowling called out Morgan, a Sussex native, on social media for his outspoken support of President Donald Trump’s controversial policies.

During Friday’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, Morgan said he doesn’t think Trump’s heavily debated immigration order targeting seven majority-Muslim nations is a “Muslim ban.” Fellow guest Jim Jeffries told Morgan to “f— off” during the broadcast, a video of which Rowling retweeted, prompting a response from Morgan.

“Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f— off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined,” Rowling tweeted.

Check out Rowling's selfie with Miranda above.